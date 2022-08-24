Xinhua Silk Road: Fenjiu, from past to present Ⅰ

BEIJING, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new vlog series of China Factory Story, Fenjiu, Soul of Chinese Liquor, has recently been released. This is the seventh piece of this 10-episode vlog series, which is jointly produced by the National Brand Project Office of Xinhua News Agency, China Economic Information Service and Fenjiu Group.

The 10 episodes tell Fenjiu's liquor-making stories, from raw grain in green production base, a bottle of fragrant Fenjiu on the table, clear karstic water sources 800 meters underground, to modern workshops adopting time-honored techniques, which all speak of Fenjiu's craftsmanship, pursuit for excellence with a pragmatic approach, and spirits of staying true to tradition and innovation in brewing mild aromatic Baijiu.

