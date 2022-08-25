CERTIFIED GROUP WELCOMES AMANDA BOSSE AS CEO

CEO transition to strengthen and accelerate the company's growth by driving innovation in the lab testing market and expanding production capacity to better serve customers

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Group, a leading provider of testing and regulatory consulting services in North America, has announced Amanda Bosse as CEO. Ms. Bosse succeeds John Bellinger, who will remain with the company as its Chairman. Certified Group provides mission critical and time sensitive testing and regulatory consulting services to the food & beverage, dietary supplements & NHP, cosmetics, OTC, personal care, tobacco, cannabis, nicotine, hemp and other regulated end markets.

Ms. Bosse brings over 20 years of global experience in pharmaceutical and science led service businesses. She has extensive experience in growing complex service businesses in regulated environments, building and enabling high-performing teams, and proven track record in leadership roles across strategy, commercial operations and business.

Previously, Amanda was President of Drug Product Services at Thermo Fisher Scientific, a world leader in life sciences and diagnostics. In this role, she successfully led Drug Product Services Business, inclusive of oral solid dose and sterile injectables, serving customers across development and commercial operations. Prior to Thermo Fisher Scientific, she held multiple senior roles of increasing responsibility for Patheon Pharmaceuticals, an industry-leading pharma services solutions provider for drug development, clinical trial logistics, and commercial manufacturing.

"Certified is well-positioned as a leading provider of differentiated lab testing services and I see immense opportunity in serving our growing end markets through continued M&A and service expansion, all supported by an excellent team. It is an honor to lead this exceptional company and advance its role as a premier laboratory testing platform in North America," said Amanda Bosse, CEO, Certified Group. "I look forward to working closely with John and this talented team as we further strengthen and expand our product offering, capabilities, and reach."

"Amanda has a strong background in delivering successful transformations across numerous verticals. It has been a privilege to serve as CEO of Certified and I am incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished to-date," said John Bellinger, Chairman, Certified Group. "I look forward to focusing on Certified's key customers, and supporting the company strategy as the company's Chairman." "I am thrilled that Amanda will be leading Certified Group's broad set of capabilities, colleagues, and laboratories," said Steven Mitchell, Vice Chairman, Certified Group.

About Certified Group

Certified Group is a leading North American provider of laboratory testing, regulatory consulting and audit and certification services. The Certified Group of companies includes Food Safety Net Services, Certified Laboratories, EAS Consulting Group, Labstat International Inc., Labs-Mart Laboratories, Advanced Botanical Consulting & Testing, Microconsult Inc. and Micro Quality Labs Inc. Certified Group provides analytical testing and regulatory guidance services in the food & beverage, dietary supplements & NHP, cosmetics, OTC, personal care, tobacco, cannabis, nicotine and hemp industries.

