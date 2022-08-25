COP27 Presidency of Egypt Names Boston Consulting Group as Exclusive Consulting Partner

COP27 Will Focus on Strengthening Adaptation and Resilience, Limiting the Impacts of Climate Change, Facilitating a Just Transition, and Increasing Funding and Collaboration for Essential Climate Solutions

BCG Will Bring Industry Insight and Analytical Capabilities to Support Egypt's COP27 Presidency

CAIRO, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Consulting Group (BCG), one of the world's leading management consulting firms, is proud to be the Exclusive Consulting Partner of COP27, which Egypt will host in Sharm-el-Sheikh from November 6 through 18. The event will bring together both public- and private-sector leaders to build on the success of COP26 in Glasgow and turn commitments into action to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement.

As Exclusive Consulting Partner, BCG will support the COP27 Presidency of Egypt by providing analytical capabilities and industry insights from its extensive experience in helping companies, governments, and multilateral organizations accelerate their climate and sustainability journey. BCG's support for COP27 complements its longstanding support for the global climate agenda through partnerships with the World Economic Forum, UN High Level Climate Change Champions, successive COP presidencies, SBTi (Science Based Targets Initiative), CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project), Breakthrough Energy Catalyst, and First Movers Coalition.

"COP27 is another critical moment to mobilize public and private actors in the urgent pursuit to limit global warming. We are honored to play a role in support of COP27, hosted in Egypt," said Christoph Schweizer, CEO of BCG. "At COP26, we saw progress across a broad agenda, but we need to go further and faster, even in spite of the global economic downturn and geopolitical challenges."

BCG has been a longstanding supporter of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) as the indispensable process for coordinating global climate action. Last year, BCG was the Exclusive Consulting Partner for COP26 in Glasgow. In 2016, BCG supported the Moroccan Presidency of COP22. BCG brings deep expertise in climate topics through its work with many governments and large corporates in the region.

COP27 President-Designate Sameh Shoukry Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt welcomed BCG as the Exclusive COP27 Consulting Partner. He indicated that the Egyptian presidency of COP27 is looking forward to BCG's support in the preparations of COP27 in Sharm-el-Sheikh. Shoukry noted that BCG has demonstrated longstanding commitment and deep expertise in advancing the climate agenda, and as the Presidency's Consulting Partner BCG will play an integral role in support of efforts to mobilize the international community for climate action.

BCG in Africa

BCG has a strong and longstanding presence in Africa, with five offices and seven research centers across the continent supporting societal impact by helping organizations better anticipate and react to economic, social, environmental, and regulatory changes on the continent. BCG supports a wide variety of clients in the public sector, social sector, and private sector, and covers a spectrum of topics including digital transformation, climate and sustainability, technology and innovation, and strengthening health and food systems.

