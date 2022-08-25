GEODIS Signs Expanded Agreement with Locus Robotics to Deploy 1,000 LocusBots at Global Warehouse Sites

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and WILMINGTON, Mass., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GEODIS, a leading global transport and logistics provider, and Locus Robotics, the leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for fulfillment warehouses, today announced a new expansion agreement to deploy a total of 1,000 LocusBots at GEODIS' worldwide warehouse locations over the next 24 months. This represents one of the industry's largest AMR deals to date.

"As we continue to navigate industry-wide challenges such as skyrocketing e-commerce demand and labor constraints, it is crucial we remain committed to implementing the most innovative and effective robotics automation solutions available into our warehouses to allow us to best serve our customers," said Eric Douglas, Executive Vice President of Technology and Engineering at GEODIS in Americas. "Locus' collaborative multi-bot approach has proven its effectiveness and reliability at each of our sites, giving us the ability to easily scale performance while providing a safe, smart working environment for our teammates. This new expansion agreement reinforces our clear and ongoing commitment to cutting-edge technology to meet our exploding customer volumes globally."

GEODIS has currently deployed Locus AMRs at 14 sites around the world, serving a wide range of retail and consumer brands, including warehouses in the U.S. and Europe. The agreement will expand that footprint significantly as new sites are deployed.

"Locus' built-in flexibility, scalability and fast ROI are helping GEODIS to consistently meet and exceed their global customers' expectations," said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics. "This strategic expansion enables GEODIS to meet the needs of today's high-growth warehouses and we look forward to continuing to work together to drive operational efficiencies and growth."

GEODIS and Locus Robotics first began partnering together in 2018 at an Indiana site, allowing the global third-party logistics company to implement Locus' innovative technology into its operations to support its workforce with the complex picking process. Since then, the Locus Solution has provided improvements in productivity, flexibility and agility while enhancing the workplace environment for teammates by reducing tedious, repetitive tasks to increase retention across sites, ultimately allowing GEODIS to enhance its operations and best meet evolving customer needs.

With the explosion of e-commerce and the ongoing labor shortage, adding robotics automation has become a critical, strategic need to meet customer demands. LocusBots help GEODIS e-commerce warehouses efficiently manage order picking and inventory replenishment, significantly increasing throughput to speed delivery processes. LocusBots significantly reduce unproductive walking time, eliminate maneuvering heavy manual carts through warehouses, lower the physical demands on employees, and improve workplace ergonomics and quality.

About Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics' revolutionary, multi-bot solution incorporates powerful and intelligent autonomous mobile robots that operate collaboratively with human workers to dramatically improve piece-handling productivity 2 – 3x, with less labor compared to traditional piece handling systems. This award-winning solution helps retailers, 3PLs, and specialty warehouses efficiently meet and exceed the increasingly complex and demanding requirements of fulfillment environments, easily integrating into existing warehouse infrastructures without disrupting workflows, instantly transforming productivity without transforming the warehouse. In 2021 Locus Robotics ranked 428 on the Inc. 500 and was named as Forrester's AMR Company of the Year. For more information, visit www.locusrobotics.com.

About GEODIS

GEODIS is a global leading transport and logistics provider recognized for its commitment to helping clients overcome their logistical constraints. GEODIS' growth-focused offerings (Supply Chain Optimization, Freight Forwarding, Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and Road Transport), coupled with the company's truly global reach thanks to a global network spanning nearly 170 countries, is reflected by its top business rankings: no. 1 in France and no. 7 worldwide. GEODIS employs over 44,000 people globally and generated €10.9 billion in revenue in 2021. Learn more at www.geodis.com.

