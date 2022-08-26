BizLink Announces the World's First VESA® Certified DP80 Enhanced Full-Size DP Cable

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizLink, a global leader in interconnect solutions, is proud to announce the release of the world's first VESA® certified DP80 Enhanced full-size DP cable after the launch of DP80 mDP cable in March 2022. DP80 as the highest standard for cable configuration defines a new standard for display connectivity with emphasis on higher link rate. Certified with the latest version of DP technology, BizLink's DP80 Enhanced full-size DP cable provides a maximum throughput data rate up to 80 Gbps, covering new data rates per lane: UHBR10 (10Gbps), UHBR13.5 (13.5 Gbps), and UHBR20 (20 Gbps).

(PRNewswire)

In an era consisting of trends such as remote work and extended reality, to deal with the growing needs for high-performance displays and "stay connected" at the most elevated implementation levels becomes crucial. Satisfying user experience and reliable connectivity requires higher data rate conversion. The DP80-marked cable supports UHBR20 at their highest transfer rate, enabling ultimate connections of advanced and latest display applications and systems. With a satisfactory data rate value up to 80 Gbps, the DP80 standard unleashes new capabilities for bringing superior connection to achieve a given level of video quality as image capture and display technology advance.

Continuous improvement has been made by BizLink's R&D team to enhance the data rate and bandwidth of Enhanced full-size DP cable. The higher transfer rate requires optimal signal integrity with higher signal speed and oscilloscope bandwidth. All together with superior cable design assures high mechanical and electrical performance to meet the specific needs of display applications. The efforts have been rewarded this August with the release of DP80 Enhanced full-size DP cable. Supporting higher bandwidth capabilities and being backward compatible with other DisplayPort devices, DP80 Enhanced full-size DP cable ensures the higher resolution quality to enhance the video streaming experience.

BizLink has worked with VESA (Video Electronics Standards Association) on developing the next-generation Enhanced full-size DP/mDP cables and connectors to break the legacy bandwidth limitation. As a premier supplier of high-speed interconnect solutions for client peripherals, BizLink offers leading-edge DP80 Enhanced full-size DP cables, DP80 Enhanced mDP cables and connectors, and other latest DP connectivity applications.

About BizLink

BizLink, founded in 1996, is headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA. Our mission is to make interconnection easier and to become the leading global interconnect solution supplier. We support industries that are environmentally conscious and improve quality of life through providing essential components, wire harnesses, and cables to a wide variety of industries such as IT Infrastructure, Client Peripherals, Optical Fiber Communications, Telecom and Networking, Electrical Appliances, Healthcare, Factory Automation, Machinery and Sensors, Motor Vehicle, Rolling Stock, Marine, Industrial,and Solar. In addition, with flexible production resources and global R&D teams in America, Europe, and Asia, BizLink always provides reliable interconnect solutions in close proximity to markets. BizLink also specializes in providing one-stop EMS and NPI services based on customer's requests. At BizLink, we strive to keep collaborating closely with customers to turn their innovative ideas into reality. Visit www.bizlinktech.com .

(PRNewsfoto/BizLink Technology, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BizLink Technology, Inc.