Truecaller for Business launches new and enhanced capabilities for enterprise customers

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truecaller for Business ("TfB"), Truecallers enterprise offering, is now launching several enhanced features like "Video Caller ID", "Call Me back-function", "Call Ratings" and "Surveys". Improvements have also been made to the platform to be able to onboard new clients faster. The new capabilities significantly strengthen Truecallers current enterprise offering.

Truecaller for Business, Truecallers enterprise offering, which was launched late 2020 has since inception onboarded a large spectrum of clients across different sectors in India and other focus markets like South Africa, Egypt, Malaysia, and Israel. In total TfB now has customers in 32 countries.

TfB sees good traction across categories of businesses with use cases around service, support and fulfillment, ride-hailing, logistics and delivery, marketing and sales, security, and fraud management.

TfB's solutions are aimed at protecting business's brand and consumers from getting impacted by impersonation and fraud; it also brings in contact center efficiency, reducing costs on the customer support front. The offering has been well received by a wide range of well-known global and local brands and is the relatively fastest growing revenue stream for Truecaller.

In the effort to further build seamless CX (Customer Experience) among a large community of business customers, Truecaller has been working on developing new capabilities and agile experiences on the platform.

"Video Caller ID" capability is now rolled out fully to enable branded, contextual videos to differentiate business Caller Identity from the rest. After a successful early access program, the feature is live and has experienced initial good response among consumer brands, automobiles, real estate, fintech, and other sectors as part of their business calling communication lifecycle.

For businesses to get actionable intent from their customers receiving calls, the "Call Me Back" capability is now live on the platform. The feature enables enterprises to get call-back requests from customers that might miss an important call. This is one of the first of its kind capability in the market, allowing two-way communication between customers and businesses even when calls are unanswered, further enabling trusted and productive business communication. In addition, the capability will help companies to streamline their calling process and increase their ROI from the overall calling workflow.

Further capabilities like Call Ratings and Surveys are soon being launched as part of the expanded suite of business offerings that will allow businesses to derive real-world insights from end customers to evolve their communication experience.

As part of business platform experience evolution, the company has rolled out a refreshed Verified Business caller ID activation workflow which improves business onboarding by activating their numbers much faster and further shortens the go live cycle for businesses. With increased demand for TfB services, these platform enhancements allow more businesses to get started on the platform in a shorter time.

"I am very pleased that we now launch new products and features that further improves our value proposition to our enterprise customers. With this ramp up we improve our future growth prospects for our business offering" says Alan Mamedi CEO and co-founder of Truecaller.

About Truecaller:

Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for business to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies, especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for more than 320 million active users, with half a billion downloads since launch and around 38 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2021. Headquartered in Stockholm, since 2009, we are a co-founder led, entrepreneurial company, with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021. For more information, please visit corporate.truecaller.com

