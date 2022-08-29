Cansortium Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

- Q2 Revenue up 14% QoQ and 36% YoY to a Record $22.4 Million -

- Q2 Adjusted EBITDA up 64% QoQ and 95% YoY to a Record $10.2 Million, with $4.3 Million of

Cash from Operations -

- Reaffirms 2022 Guidance of $90-$95 Million of Revenue and $25-$28 Million of

Adjusted EBITDA -

MIAMI, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Cansortium Inc. (CSE:TIUM.U) (OTCQX: CNTMF) ("Cansortium" or the "Company"), a vertically-integrated cannabis company operating under the Fluent™ brand, today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Unless otherwise indicated, all results are presented in U.S. dollars.

"We generated a record quarter of results in Q2, highlighted by double-digit revenue growth, margin expansion and a material increase in adjusted EBITDA and cash flow generation," said CEO Robert Beasley. "The investments we have made to add scale and improve cultivation in Florida are paying dividends. Our Sweetwater indoor cultivation facility is now fully operational and the yields in our Tampa facility have doubled from the start of 2022, all of which has led to dramatically improved productivity at the store level and a consistent increase in new patient count. In fact, revenue in Florida was up 16% from Q1 without adding a single new store during the quarter."

Beasley continued: "I am very proud of what our team has accomplished this year, however we still have significant room to grow. We remain on track to open 4-5 new stores in Florida by year-end, and the final phase of our cultivation expansion in Tampa is nearly complete. We expect product from this new space to hit shelves in the next couple of months, just in time for one of our strongest periods of the year in Florida as we enter the holidays."

Q2 2022 Financial Highlights (vs. Q2 2021)

Revenue increased 36% to $22.4 million compared to $16.5 million .

Florida revenue increased 33% to $18.8 million compared to $14.2 million .

Adjusted gross profit 1 increased 40% to $15.0 million or 67.0% of revenue, compared to $10.7 million or 65.1% of revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 95% to $10.2 million or 45.4% of revenue, compared to $5.2 million or 31.7% of revenue.

Cash from operations increased significantly to $4.3 million compared to cash used of $(0.7) million .

At June 30, 2022 , the Company had approximately $8.9 million of cash and cash equivalents and $69.3 million of total debt, with approximately 252.3 million fully diluted shares outstanding (based on treasury stock method and share price on July 31, 2022 ).

Operational Highlights

In Florida , the Company anticipates opening 4-5 new stores by the end of 2022. All of these locations are currently under contract and going through construction.

In Pennsylvania , the Company opened its third dispensary in Annville in April.

In August, the Company discontinued its operations in Michigan due to unfavorable market conditions. By ceasing operations in Michigan , Cansortium is expected to save approximately $0.5 million in operating expenses per year.

As highlighted in the chart below, the Company has experienced ten consecutive quarters of revenue growth in addition to material improvements in adjusted EBITDA, reaching record levels for both metrics.

______________________________ 1 Adjusted gross profit is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company calculates adjusted gross profit from gross profit plus (minus) the changes in fair value of biological assets, as presented in the consolidated statement of operations.

2022 Outlook

The Company continues to expect revenue in 2022 to range between $90-$95 million, reflecting an approximate 42% increase from 2021 at the midpoint. Cansortium also continues to expect adjusted EBITDA in 2022 to range between $25-$28 million, reflecting an approximate 35% increase from 2021.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial and operational results, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Monday, August 29, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time

Toll-free dial-in number: (800) 319-4610

International dial-in number: (604) 638-5340

Conference ID: 10020139

Link: Cansortium Conference Call

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (720) 330-2829.

The conference call will also be available for replay via the News & Events section of the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.getfluent.com/.

About Cansortium Inc.

Cansortium is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with licenses and operations in Florida, Pennsylvania and Texas. The Company operates under the Fluent™ brand and is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by Cansortium's unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail. The Company is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Cansortium Inc.'s common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "TIUM.U" and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "CNTMF". For more information about the Company, please visit www.getfluent.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this news release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent the Company's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on many opinions, assumptions, and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in the public documents of the Company available at www.sedar.com. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company; however, these factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For further information: www.getfluent.com.

Company Contact

Robert Beasley, CEO

(850) 972-8077

investors.getfluent.com

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

(720) 330-2829

investors@cansortiuminc.com

CANSORTIUM INC.











CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION As of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(USD '000)















































June 30,

2022

December 31,

2021 Assets











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,858

$ 9,024 Trade receivable





59

26 Inventory, net





12,209

8,981 Biological assets





4,118

3,297 Investment held for sale

200

200 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,178

2,007 Total current assets





26,622

23,535



























Property and equipment, net 33,846

34,160 Intangible assets, net





95,057

95,822 Right-of-use assets, net

19,480

19,169 Note receivable





-

4,886 Deposit





-

2,727 Goodwill





1,526

1,526 Other assets





628

632 Total assets





$ 177,158

$ 182,457













Liabilities











Current liabilities











Trade payable





8,889

8,518 Accrued liabilities





7,723

5,846 Income taxes payable

7,747

2,120 Derivative liabilities





8,669

3,960 Current portion of notes payable 634

619 Current portion of lease obligations 2,657

2,500 Total current liabilities





36,319

23,563







-



Notes payable





55,459

53,674 Lease obligations





21,573

21,091 Deferred tax liability





21,259

21,563 Total liabilities





134,610

119,891













Shareholders' equity









Share capital





180,792

180,657 Share-based compensation reserve 6,276

6,176 Equity conversion feature

6,677

4,933 Warrants





28,939

28,869 Accumulated deficit





(179,802)

(157,649) Foreign currency translation reserve (334)

(421) Total shareholders' equity

42,548

62,565













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 177,158

$ 182,457

CANSORTIUM INC.



















STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS











FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020





























For the three months ended

June 30,

For the six months ended

June 30,

















2022

2021

2022

2021





















Revenue, net of discounts





$ 22,416

$ 16,469

$ 42,128

$ 31,584 Cost of goods sold





7,405

5,745

15,571

11,152





















Gross profit before fair value adjustments 15,011

10,724

26,557

20,432





















Fair value adjustments on inventory sold (8,594)

(4,727)

(15,418)

(9,320) Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets 9,467

(1,224)

10,666

5,655 Gross profit





15,884

4,773

21,805

16,767





















Expenses



















General and administrative 2,319

2,868

5,160

6,156 Share-based compensation -

285

100

3,517 Sales and marketing



4,190

3,515

8,277

7,061 Depreciation and amortization 1,694

1,547

3,358

3,078 Total expenses





8,203

8,215

16,895

19,812





















(Loss) income from operations





7,681

(3,442)

4,910

(3,045)





















Other expense (income)



















Finance costs, net





3,843

4,719

7,500

7,849 Loss (gain) on change in fair value of derivative liability 3,007

(1,143)

4,709

(1,551) Equity loss on investment in associate -

-

-

- Private Placement issuance expense -

6,640

-

6,640 Loss on debt settlement

1,136

10,751

1,136

10,751 Loss on disposal of assets





-

1

-

50 Other (income) expense





(373)

(18)

(373)

(131) Total other expense





7,613

20,950

12,971

23,608





















Loss before income taxes

68

(24,392)

(8,061)

(26,653)





















Income tax expense



3,504

594

5,516

3,431





















Net loss from continuing operations (3,436)

(24,986)

(13,577)

(30,084)





















Net loss (income) from discontinued operations





8,574

33

8,576

31





















Net loss





$ (12,010)

$ (25,019)

$ (22,153)

$ (30,115)





















Other comprehensive gain that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent years







Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

and reporting currency





62

(16)

87

(11)





















Comprehensive loss





$ (11,948)

$ (25,035)

$ (22,066)

$ (30,126)





















Net loss per share



















Basic and diluted - continuing operations $ (0.05)

$ (0.11)

$ (0.09)

$ (0.14)











































Weighted average number of shares







Basic number of shares

252,276,742

225,401,664

252,276,742

213,945,477 Diluted number of shares

308,755,503

274,403,491

307,984,934

246,123,568

CANSORTIUM INC.



STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(USD '000)











For the six months ended June 30,

2022 2021 Operating activities



Net loss from continuing operations $ (22,153) $ (30,115) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:



Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets (10,666) (5,655) Realized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets 15,418 9,320 Share-based compensation 100 3,517 Depreciation and amortization 6,072 4,675 Accretion and interest of convertible debentures - 2,242 Interest and debt issuance costs of term loan 6,219 - Interest income on notes receivable (71) - Loss on disposal of assets - 50 Loss on debt settlement 1,136 10,751 Discontinued operations 8,576 31 Change in fair market value of derivative 4,709 (1,551) Interest on lease liabilities 1,310 1,239 Deferred tax expense (304) 959 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivable (33) 26 Inventory 1,044 (554) Biological assets (9,290) (4,246) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 117 1,875 Other assets 5 (61) Trade payable 374 (278) Accrued liabilities 1,877 (651) Income taxes payable 5,627 (10,523) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 10,067 (18,949)





Investing activities



Purchases of property and equipment (4,214) (8,408) Payment of notes receivable 119 284 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment - 24 Advances for notes receivable (94) (1,020) Net cash used in investing activities (4,189) (9,120)





Financing activities



Proceeds from issuance of shares and warrants - 23,730 Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of loan issuance costs - 63,133 Proceeds from issuance of convertible debenture and warrants 4,656 - Payment of lease obligations (2,521) (2,154) Exercise of Options 135 - Exercise of warrants - 1,365 Principal repayments of notes payable - (35,382) Repayments of principal and interest of Senior Secure Term loan (8,401) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (6,131) 50,692 Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents 87 (11) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (166) 22,612 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 9,024 3,392 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 8,858 $ 26,004

CANSORTIUM INC.

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

(USD '000)



Three months ended

June June Variance

30, 2022 30, 2021 Net loss $ (12,010) $ (25,019) $ 13,009 Finance costs, net 3,843 4,719 (876) Income taxes 3,504 594 2,910 Depreciation and amortization 3,366 2,429 937 EBITDA $ (1,297) $ (17,277) $ 15,980

















Three months ended

June

30, 2022 June

30, 2021 Variance EBITDA $ (1,297) $ (17,277) $ 15,980 Change in fair value of biological assets (873) 5,951 (6,824) Change in fair market value of derivative 3,007 (1,143) 4,150 Loss on debt settlement 1,136 10,751 (9,615) Private placement issuance expense - 6,640 (6,640) Share-based compensation - 285 (285) Discontinued operations 8,574 33 8,541 Loss on disposal of assets - 1 (1) Other non-recurring expense/(income) (373) (18) (355) Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,174 $ 5,223 $ 4,951

