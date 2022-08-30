Impartner Announces Partnership with Global IT Solutions Aggregator TD SYNNEX

The most award winning PRM solution now available to TD SYNNEX customers to help them accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the world's most complete channel management platform and Partner Relationship Management (PRM) provider is announcing partnership with TD SYNNEX, a global IT distributor and solutions aggregator formed through the merger of Tech Data and Synnex. Through this partnership, TD SYNNEX will offer Impartner's award-winning PRM and Through Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) solutions to TD SYNNEX customers to help them accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels.

Impartner is a leader in Saas-based Partner Relationship Management solutions. (PRNewsFoto/Impartner) (PRNewsfoto/Impartner) (PRNewswire)

TD SYNNEX will offer Impartner's award-winning PRM and TCMA solutions to TD SYNNEX customers.

Impartner products are the most awarded in the industry, including being selected as No. 1 and global winner on its Vendor Selection Matrix for Partner Management Automation (PMA) from analyst firm Research in Action and chosen as a leader in "The Forrester Wave™: Partner Relationship Management, Q4 2020."

"TD SYNNEX is renowned for delivering industry-leading solutions and support worldwide, and we're excited to be part of their ecosystem to provide partner solutions for their customers' indirect channels," says Mark Rogers, SVP of Global Strategic Accounts and Partnerships at Impartner. "The partnership expands Impartner's global reach through more than 300,000 TD SYNNEX resellers and partners, especially in key global industries in which TD SYNNEX specializes."

Impartner solutions match the needs of any partner channel of any size and maturity, especially with the recently released PRO package that includes expanded capabilities focused on automation and scalability for mid-market companies. Impartner has also transformed partner experience with Impartner PX™, a lightning-fast, modern, consumerized interface designed from ground up to delight partners and accelerate channel revenue.

"TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future," Cheryl Neal, VP New Vendor Acquisition and Global Solutions. "With Impartner added to our vast portfolio of vendor partners, we're able to enrich the breadth and depth of our offerings so customers can do great things with technology."

With Impartner, TD SYNNEX now offers the best-in-class partner solutions through Impartner PRM and TCMA. Impartner provides an average of 32% growth in channel revenue and a 29% reduction in administrative costs in the first year of use. Customers also report other benefits – 78% say they have a competitive advantage and 77% report ROI payback in less than 18 months.

For more information on how to purchase Impartner PRM and TCMA solutions, contact your TD SYNNEX representative.

To learn more about how Impartner helps corporations from the smallest to the largest enterprises like Honeywell, Qualtrics and Vertiv grow their channel revenue by an average of 32.3% in the first year of use alone, click here.



About Impartner

Impartner is the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of channel management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Through Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) solutions, which help companies worldwide manage their partner relationships, drive demand through partners and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit impartner.com.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX's 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

