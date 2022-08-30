Lumen launches the first intuitive, all-digital experience for buying and managing Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)

Simplified SASE now available via the Lumen Marketplace and Lumen SASE Manager

DENVER, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With today's highly distributed workforce, IT and security leaders can no longer operate effectively using the rigid network and security approaches of the past. That is why Lumen Technologies® (NYSE: LUMN) today announced the launch of Lumen SASE Solutions – a first-of-its-kind, all-digital experience for the purchase, configuration and management of enterprise SASE.

Lumen SASE Solutions simplifies the purchase and management of leading SD-WAN and security software, and leverages the Lumen Platform to provide secure, high-performing access to any user, on any device, in virtually any location.

"With the world changing rapidly, businesses are facing mounting pressure to innovate and transform. Adapting risk management to meet the demands of modern technologies, business practices, and threats requires a pragmatic approach and practical solutions," said IDC research director Christopher Rodriguez. "Lumen SASE Solutions represents an important first-step down the digital transformation journey, with a realistic strategy to enable the business while lowering risk."

How it Works:

IT decision makers visit the Lumen Marketplace to learn about SASE, select from multiple vendors, and purchase a solution based on their unique needs.

Through the Lumen SASE Manager within the Control Center portal, customers configure their solution by location and user; add new sites, users, and services; and receive alerts and manage tickets.

Sales consultants are available to assist via chat or phone to provide a more traditional, consultative sales experience if desired.

"The combination of Lumen SASE Solutions on the Marketplace and the Lumen SASE Manager is a game changer for enterprises looking for a simplified solution to upgrade their network and cybersecurity posture," said Darren Wolner, senior director of SASE product management for Lumen. "Feeling confident in the reliability and security of the network is critical, but for companies with distributed or hybrid workforces, this new reality has created unique security challenges. Lumen SASE Solutions provides customers with a product that is customized to their needs and enables them to securely connect to applications on any device, at any time, from virtually any location."

Lumen SASE Solutions Partners

Lumen's SASE partners are at the heart of the new marketplace offer. Fortinet and VMware are the first partners to offer software, on-premises equipment, remote access clients, and Cloud Security Gateways for SD-WAN and information security services.

"Lumen's expansive network infrastructure, cybersecurity knowledgebase, and class-leading partner software – all available in the Marketplace – make it easy for IT and security leaders to choose the best solution for their unique needs," Wolner added. "From there, the Lumen SASE Manager enables customers to quickly configure or modify services as their businesses grow and change."

"We're excited to bring Fortinet's converged networking and security solutions to the Lumen Marketplace to help organizations securely accelerate their digital transformation and work-from-anywhere initiatives," said Nirav Shah, vice president of products and solutions at Fortinet. "Choosing Lumen SASE Solutions backed by Fortinet's security-driven networking technologies is an investment in a converged solution that is capable of supporting the dynamic, secure access needs of modern hybrid organizations."

"Increasingly, customers are looking to their strategic partners to deliver a complete cloud experience, that includes cloud consumption models such as marketplaces," said Craig Connors, vice president and general manager of VMware's SASE business. "Organizations that select Lumen SASE Solutions with VMware can drive faster time to value with a frictionless buying experience in the Lumen Marketplace. They can then more quickly secure their distributed workforce and network edge, and enable people, apps, and devices to communicate from anywhere. The VMware SASE advantage is in delivering a unified edge and cloud service model with a single place to manage business policy, configuration, and monitoring."

Given the scope of the SASE model – particularly across the range of applicable service capabilities – Lumen will continue to add leading SASE partners throughout 2022 and 2023.

The Lumen Marketplace

Lumen's online, self-service Marketplace offers streamlined product configurations that can be purchased with just a few clicks. The Marketplace offers easy-to-access solutions including Edge Bare Metal, Fiber+, and DDoS services. Additional network, security, edge, and collaboration solutions will be available in the coming months.

About Lumen Technologies and the People of Lumen:

Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 450,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences. Learn more about the Lumen network, edge cloud, security, communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com/home, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies. Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks in the United States.

Services not available everywhere. Business customers only. Lumen may change, cancel or substitute products and services, or vary them by service area at its sole discretion without notice. ©2022 Lumen Technologies. All Rights Reserved.

