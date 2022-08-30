Petco Expands Revolutionary Vital Care Membership to Include Birds, Reptiles, Fish and Small Pets

First-of-its-kind health and wellness plan for all species of pets makes comprehensive pet care more convenient, accessible and affordable

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: WOOF) today announced the expansion of Vital Care, its paid health and wellness membership program, to now include birds, reptiles, fish and small pets. Previously only available for dogs and cats, Vital Care unlocks the best of Petco through exclusive savings and rewards on nutrition, supplies, services, veterinary care and more with benefits tailored to each species' individual needs.

(PRNewswire)

"Extending the quality care and benefits our Vital Care program offers to cover all types of family pets is yet another move that's good for pets and good for our business," said Jenny Wolski, Petco Senior Vice President, Omnichannel Customer Experience. "Vital Care has grown significantly – in both popularity and benefits – since we launched it two years ago. Pet parents continue to seek ways to better care for the health of their pets and their budgets, and Vital Care helps them do both."

In the U.S., there are more than 13 million fish, 9 million bird, 6 million small animal and 5 million reptile households* that have embraced these pets, and Petco is the first national pet specialty retailer to offer this type of comprehensive wellness plan at scale.

"Expanding Vital Care to birds, reptiles, fish and small animals makes it more affordable for their pet parents to bring home the right products that support the overall health and wellness of their beloved companion animals, which – based on the results in our pilot locations – we expect will bring in more customers more often, and enhance sales for our companion animal business," said Jonathan Williamson, Petco Vice President, Animal Care Education & Merchandising.

Pet parents can enroll their bird, reptile, fish or small animal into Vital Care for $9.99 per month per pet type. Existing Vital Care members with dogs and cats can also add a bird, reptile, fish or small animal to their plan for an additional $7.99 per month per pet type. Benefits of a Vital Care membership with an annual commitment include:

Pals Rewards every month ( $5 for small pet plans; $15 for dog or cat plans)

Discount on nutrition** (10% off dog or cat nutrition; 20% off small pet nutrition, including dry, live, fresh or frozen)

Unlimited routine vet exams at Vetco Total Care locations or unlimited $20 Pals Rewards for every routine exam at members' veterinarian of choice for dogs and cats

20% off small pet, bird, reptile & fish supplies**

20% off grooming** for dogs or 20% off litter for cats

20% off purchases of additional fish, small pets, birds and reptiles**

$2 membership discount per pet type, per month

"Companion animals deserve the same love and care as dogs and cats, so I couldn't be more thrilled that Petco will help make a profound, positive impact on these pets and the parents who love them by extending Vital Care offerings to all types of family pets," said Dr. La'Toya Latney, a board-certified zoo and exotic animal veterinarian and a member of Petco's Pet Wellness Council. "My passion is providing innovative solutions to beloved companion animals that typically have less representation in the market. This expanded membership plan is a great solution for pet parents looking for ways to save money and meet their pets' health and wellness needs as they would their own."

For both a healthier pet and healthier budget, Vital Care pays for itself and offers an array of benefits to support the whole health of all species of pets. Leveraging its "Petconomics" campaign to highlight Vital Care's "Great Dane-sized" benefits at a "Chihuahua-sized" price, Petco continues to educate pet parents on convenient, affordable ways to invest in long-term routine care for their pets to help keep them happy and healthy.

Pet parents can sign up for Vital Care in Petco pet care centers, online and via the Petco app. For more information on Petco's expanded membership offerings, visit petco.com/vitalcare.

*Source: American Pet Products Association, Inc., 2021-2022.

**Exclusions may apply. For more details on Vital Care, visit petco.com/vitalcare.

About Petco, The Health + Wellness Co.

Founded in 1965, Petco is a category-defining health and wellness company focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents and our own Petco partners. We've consistently set new standards in pet care while delivering comprehensive pet wellness products, services and solutions, and creating communities that deepen the pet-pet parent bond. We operate more than 1,500 pet care centers across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico, which offer merchandise, companion animals, grooming, training and a growing network of on-site veterinary hospitals and mobile veterinary clinics. Our complete pet health and wellness ecosystem is accessible through our pet care centers and digitally at petco.com and on the Petco app . In tandem with Petco Love (formerly the Petco Foundation), an independent nonprofit organization, we work with and support thousands of local animal welfare groups across the country and, through in-store adoption events, we've helped find homes for more than 6.5 million animals.

Media Contact:

Yvonne Tarrab

yvonne.tarrab@petco.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc.