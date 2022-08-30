Thermacell Repellents Shares Buggiest City Forecast for Labor Day Weekend

Think Mosquito Season is Over? Think Again.

BEDFORD, Mass., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Labor Day marks the "unofficial" end of summer in the US, and as we begin to make plans to celebrate with one final outdoor BBQ, people may want to prepare to encounter a few uninvited guests: mosquitoes.

The weather leading up to Labor Day weekend this year will be favorable for higher-than-normal mosquito activity. Hot and humid conditions are expected in the Southeastern and Southwestern regions of the United States, which means increased mosquito activity across those areas. Following a Summer with record heat levels and above-average precipitation levels in the Southwest, Northern Rockies and the Southern Appalachians, mosquito populations are expected to stick around across the nation and well past the "unofficial" end of summer.

"While many think that mosquito season is confined to summer months or periods of very hot weather for regions that don't experience the four seasons, with our evolving seasonality, ideal temperatures for mosquitoes are often prolonged well into the fall season or months of historically cool and moist weather conditions," said Dr. Benjamin McMillan, Senior Biologist at Thermacell Repellents, Inc., the leading manufacturer of area mosquito repellents.

The "ideal conditions" for mosquitos breeding include consistently warm temperatures ranging from 60° F (15.5° C) - 80° F (26.6° C) and moderate-to-high humidity levels. As the seasons evolve with climate change, we are seeing these warm temperatures stick around later into fall, and with them, the mosquitoes.

"Mosquito populations will continue to build as long as temperatures remain favorable and don't begin to cool rapidly in the fall. Over the past three years, mosquito populations have trended higher during August, September, and October. This year is no exception, and we can expect to see increased mosquito activity throughout the nation for Labor Day weekend," said McMillan.

Working with meteorologists, entomologists, and forecasting data from AccuWeather.com, Thermacell uses a mosquito pressure index that predicts mosquito activity at a local level. The index ranks mosquito pressure on a 1-to-10 scale, with one indicating moderate pressure and 10 indicating extremely high pressure.

Thermacell is predicting strong levels of mosquito activity for these 10 metropolitan areas for the holiday weekend:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Level 10: Weather is favorable for an extreme level of mosquito activity. JACKSON, Miss. - Level 10: Weather is favorable for an extreme level of mosquito activity. NEW ORLEANS – Level 10: Weather is favorable for an extreme level of mosquito activity. BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Level 10: Weather is favorable for an extreme level of mosquito activity. PHILADELPHIA – Level 10: Weather is favorable for an extreme level of mosquito activity. HOUSTON - Level 10: Weather is favorable for an extreme level of mosquito activity. TULSA, Okla. – Level 10: Weather is favorable for an extreme level of mosquito activity. LOUISVILLE, KY. - Level 9: Weather is favorable for an extreme level of mosquito activity. SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - Level 9: Weather is favorable for a very high level of mosquito activity. PHOENIX, Ariz. - Level 9: Weather is favorable for a very high level of mosquito activity.

Key environmental factors for forecasting mosquito activity are precipitation and temperature. Rainfall and flooding stimulate the development of the eggs of many mosquito species. At the same time, warmer temperatures speed up the time it takes mosquitoes to become adults.

To keep mosquitoes from joining your summer parties, Dr. McMillan recommends using an area repellent to keep mosquitoes away. Thermacell technology uses heat to diffuse highly effective repellent into the air creating a zone of mosquito protection. This zone creates an invisible, scent-free barrier to keep mosquitoes away up to 20-feet from the repeller so you can enjoy the rest of summer and the beginning of fall without mosquitoes.

