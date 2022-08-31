Alithya's Higher Education practice signs $2 million contract with Canadian university

Alithya will introduce a 360-degree student view using Microsoft Dynamics

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya") is pleased to announce that it has signed a CAN$2 million contract with a Canadian university to accelerate the digital transformation of its administrative processes and elevate its students' digital experience.

These services will be overseen by Alithya's Higher Education practice, which already advises five other leading Canadian universities.

For this project, Alithya will draw on its expertise in Microsoft products and greymatter®. This solution enhances student engagement and communication all the way from when they're recruited to when they become alumni. With Alithya's support, the Canadian institution will implement student recruitment, enrolment and engagement initiatives and integrate them into their financial management software.

A giant step toward a complete student relationship life cycle

greymatter® is developed by Frequency Foundry, one of Alithya's preferred partners. Built on Microsoft Cloud, Dynamics 365 and Power Platform, greymatter® leverages a wide range of features and analytics tools to deliver a robust Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solution that automates administrative tasks and breaks down outdated silos.

Alithya owes its reputation in the higher education sector to its extensive expertise in modern software architecture and its highly qualified experts who are fluent in both French and English.

Quote by Damien Dumas , Digital Transformation Specialist in Alithya's Higher Education practice:

"We are excited to help a new client accelerate their digital transformation. The university will be able to count on highly qualified experts whose impressive knowledge will add real value when implementing the greymatter® CRM solution. Alithya's partnerships and status as a Microsoft Gold give us the necessary expertise to address the needs of the higher education sector by helping them gain a 360-degree student view in the Microsoft Dynamics environment."

