Baja Fresh Rolls Out Permanent Plant-Based Menu Additions

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of the initial launch last July, Baja Fresh Mexican Grill® (www.BajaFresh.com), the fast-casual Mexican food chain, is adding Impossible™ Meat Made From Plants to its permanent menu. The current lineup of Impossible™ dishes will continue to be available in stores nationwide. Additionally, guests will now be able to select Impossible meat as the protein on almost any menu item, offering guests familiar, craveable taste and texture to ground beef.

The three Impossible menu staples include:

Impossible™ Taco Combo – Three tacos with warm, soft, grilled corn tortillas filled with delicious Impossible meat made from plants topped with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, salsa baja and cotija cheese. Served with a side of rice and black or pinto beans.

Fuego Impossible™ Burrito – Melted jack cheese, guacamole, black beans, delicious Impossible meat made from plants, diablo salsa, salsa 6 chiles, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, shredded lettuce and sour cream.

Impossible™ Bowl – Rice topped with roasted veggies, delicious Impossible meat made from plants, sour cream, avocado, pico de gallo and tortilla strips.

Guests will now be able to select Impossible meat as the protein on almost any menu item at Baja Fresh.

"When we added Impossible meat to our menus last year the positive feedback from our customers was overwhelming, so we are thrilled to announce it has been added to our permanent menu," said April Fogle, brand leader of Baja Fresh. "We can't wait to continue our relationship with Impossible Foods and meet the growing demand for plant-based menu options."

"Impossible meat has been a hit with Baja Fresh's customers, and we're excited to see it extended across the entire menu," said Dan Greene, senior vice president of North America sales at Impossible Foods. "The response has been great so far, and we think guests will be glad that Impossible is here to stay."

About Baja Fresh



Baja Fresh® has been an industry leader in serving fresh, traditional fire-grilled Mexican food for over 30 years. Founded in 1990, Baja Fresh has grown to approximately 90 franchised restaurants across the U.S. In 2016, Baja Fresh became a Kahala Brands™ concept, with Kahala Brands being one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant concepts with approximately 3000 locations in roughly 35 countries.

For more information, visit www.BajaFresh.com.

