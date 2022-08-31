BASIS Texas Charter Schools is the #1 District in Texas, According to New TEA Ratings

BASIS Charter Schools now has 12 Texas campuses, and in addition to this new #1 District rating, BASIS San Antonio – Shavano was recently ranked as the #1 charter school in Texas by U.S. News & World Report.

AUSTIN, BENBROOK, and SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BASIS Texas Charter Schools is the #1 school district in Texas, according to the Texas Education Agency's 2022 academic accountability ratings.

BASIS Texas Charter Schools' overall score of 99 places the district in a tie for first place with three other school districts statewide. BASIS Texas Charter Schools has been near the top of the TEA's academic accountability ratings in previous years, but 2022 is the first year it has earned the #1 spot.

"The start of the school year is a fitting time to receive this well-deserved news," said Peter Bezanson, CEO of BASIS.ed Texas. "We have five new campuses, and this #1 district rating is a beacon for our new students and families there! Indeed, it's a call to families near all twelve of our Texas schools to check out the state's top district. Some of our campuses still have a few seats available!"

Interested students and families can still apply for the current school year at enrollbasistx.com.

"This is an incredible achievement for our students and schools, as well as our teachers," said Andrew Freeman, the Executive Director of BASIS Texas Charter Schools. "We are growing quickly here in Texas, including two new campuses Austin-area campuses in Cedar Park in fall, 2023. This #1 District rating shows exactly who we strive to be – and who we already are!"

There were seven BASIS campuses operating in Texas in the 2021-22 school year, on which the TEA's accountability ratings are based. This year, there are 12 BASIS Charter Schools in Texas, including seven in the San Antonio area, four in the Austin area, and one in the Ft. Worth area. The same K-12 curriculum is taught at all 37 BASIS Charter Schools in the United States. This is the 25th school year in the network's history, and its tenth school year in Texas.

Each year, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) provides academic accountability ratings to its public school districts statewide. To create the ratings, the TEA writes on its website that it considers student "performance on state-level standardized tests, graduation rates, and college, career, and military readiness outcomes." The TEA assesses "student achievement, school progress, and whether districts and campuses are closing achievement gaps among various student groups" to create a rating for each campus and district.

To see the TEA accountability ratings and data, please visit txschools.gov or click here.

About BASIS Charter Schools

The BASIS Charter Schools network is among the best in the United States, whether assessed by national rankings across myriad publications, OECD/PISA scores, AP Exam scores, college admissions, merit aid earned, or any other measure. Our passionate and knowledgeable Subject Expert Teachers serve students in kindergarten through grade 12 using the STEM-inspired, liberal arts-focused BASIS Charter School Curriculum. Our acclaimed program—founded in 1998 and cultivating excellence every school year since—educates students at the highest international levels, preparing them to be participants, not spectators, in the 21st century global workforce. Starting in fall 2022, the BASIS Charter Schools network will celebrate its 25th academic year of serving students, and will do so at 37 public charter school campuses serving more than 22,000 students in Arizona, Louisiana, Texas, and Washington, D.C.

