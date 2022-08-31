Jackpocket Offers A Year's Supply of Free Lottery Tickets* in New Sweepstakes

America's #1 Lottery App Gives Chance to Win Lotto Tickets for a Week, A Month, and a Year*

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpocket wants to make this the luckiest year of your life. Now through September 18, 2022, Jackpocket, the leading third-party app in the U.S. to provide a secure way to order official state lottery tickets, is giving players the opportunity to win exciting prizes, including a year's supply of lottery tickets.*

Five first-prize winners will receive free lottery credits for a year (equal to $2 in Jackpocket credits per day for 365 days) to play their national or state lottery games of choice. Additionally, there will be 15 second-prize winners who will receive free lottery credits for a month (equal to $2 in Jackpocket credits per day for 31 days) and 25 third-prize winners who will receive free lottery credits for a week (equal to $2 in Jackpocket credits per day for 7 days).

"With this sweepstakes, we wanted to create a fun and unique way to give back to all our players who trust in Jackpocket to add a little play to their day," said founder and CEO Peter Sullivan. "Jackpocket was founded on the idea that the lottery should be accessible and convenient to play. We are thrilled to give players another chance to become big winners on the app."

Lottery players who are 18 years or older and in eligible Jackpocket markets can use the code ONEYEAR at checkout in the Jackpocket app to start earning entries. From there, players can earn up to 100 entries a day through multiple methods. Players will earn one entry for every $1 played on Powerball® and Mega Millions® and two entries for every $1 played on local state lottery games. By using Jackpocket's Autoplay feature, players can double their entries for all of their lottery ticket orders.

Winners will be randomly selected on or about September 20, 2022 and announced later that month. For more information on "A Year's Supply of Free Lottery Tickets," including free entry methods and complete Official Rules, visit the Jackpocket website .

More than 1.1 million lottery players across the country have ordered winning tickets on the Jackpocket app to date, totaling over $175 million in prizes. Eighteen individual players have won prizes worth $1 million or more. Jackpocket was recently ranked the #1 free app in the entire App Store during July's historic Mega Millions run.

**ABBREVIATED RULES. No purchase necessary. A purchase does not increase your odds of winning. Must be 18 years or older and a resident of Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Ohio, Texas, or Washington DC to enter. Void where prohibited. Prize is not cash and will be distributed as non-withdrawable Jackpocket credits. The total prize value represents the present-day average price to play one Powerball®, Mega Millions®, or state game ticket at $2.00 per day calculated as follows for one year, one month and one week, respectively: $730, $62, $14. To enter for free, please visit the Free Entry section in the Official Rules . If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-522-4700.

About Jackpocket

Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun and responsible way to play the lottery. The first licensed third-party lottery app in the United States, Jackpocket provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Jackpocket is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, D.C., and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS or Android and follow along on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

