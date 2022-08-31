Professional Physical Therapy's Husband-and-Wife Team Opens 2 Clinics in Massachusetts

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional Physical Therapy, a leading provider of outpatient physical therapy and rehabilitation, announced the opening of 2 more state-of-the-art facilities in Massachusetts, by a husband-and-wife team, servicing two additional areas on the Cape.

Patients in Massachusetts now have greater access to the clinical expertise and cutting-edge therapeutics offered in each new location.

South Dennis, MA : Clinic Director Kristen Wentworth , PT, DPT, FAAOMPT, opened August 1st, located at 516 Route 134, Unit 9 (in the Patriot Square Shopping Center).

Harwich, MA : Clinic Director Brian Wentworth , PT, DPT, FAAOMPT, opened August 30th , located at 119 MA-137 (in the Stop & Shop Plaza).

Clinical Director, Kristen Wentworth is excited for the opportunity to partner with Professional PT and states, "It is both rewarding and exciting to be able to serve the Cape community. I truly believe we will be able to provide the best possible care for new and old patients."

Clinic Director, Brian Wentworth is excited to follow his wife, Kristen, with the second opening in the outer Cape area and adds, "I look forward to providing an outlet for great evidence-based therapy for the rest of the outer Cape, since there are not a lot of therapy offices once you get passed Orleans. We will be able to provide the best possible care to those that need it."

Professional's latest openings reflect their ongoing commitment to providing world-class patient care with convenience remaining a top priority. Both clinics were opened under Professional PT's partnership program that provides a unique affiliation solution to clinicians and leaders who are vested in ownership and operations.

Professional Physical Therapy currently operates widely across five of the Northeast states. For more information and a list of all Professional Physical Therapy locations and services, please visit http://www.professionalpt.com

Professional Physical Therapy, headquartered in Melville, New York, is a leading provider of outpatient physical and hand therapy and rehabilitation services throughout the New York Metropolitan area, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

Professional's patient-centric treatment philosophy is focused on providing exceptional, compassionate care to the entire person, and not just their injury. Their licensed Physical Therapists design customized treatment plans, using the most innovative therapeutics, to help patients achieve and exceed their goals in over 190 clinics throughout the Northeast.

