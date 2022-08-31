ProFrac Holding Corp. to Present at Barclays' 2022 CEO Energy-Power Conference

Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 12:15 PM AKDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago

WILLOW PARK, Texas, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PFHC) ("ProFrac" or the "Company") announced today that Matt Wilks, Executive Chairman, and Lance Turner, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the Barclays 2022 CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York City on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, from 10:20 a.m. - 10:50 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.  The presentation will be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed via the Company's website at https://ir.pfholdingscorp.com/news-events/ir-calendar.

About ProFrac Holding Corp.

ProFrac Holding Corp. is a growth-oriented, vertically integrated and innovation-driven energy services company providing hydraulic fracturing, completion services and other complementary products and services to leading upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production ("E&P") of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. Founded in 2016, ProFrac was built to be the go-to service provider for E&P companies' most demanding hydraulic fracturing needs. ProFrac is focused on employing new technologies to significantly reduce "greenhouse gas" emissions and increase efficiency in what has historically been an emissions-intensive component of the unconventional E&P development process. For more information, please visit the ProFrac's website at www.pfholdingscorp.com.

Contacts:

ProFrac Holding Corp.


Lance Turner – Chief Financial Officer


investors@profrac.com




Dennard Lascar Investor Relations


Ken Dennard / Rick Black


PFHC@dennardlascar.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/profrac-holding-corp-to-present-at-barclays-2022-ceo-energy-power-conference-301615386.html

SOURCE ProFrac Holding Corp.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.