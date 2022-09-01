Attorneys File Lawsuit in Rockstar Cheer Abuse Scandal

Documents outline a sordid conspiracy of sexual abuse and billion dollar profits

COLUMBIA, S.C., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys filed a bombshell federal lawsuit today against Rockstar Cheer, Varsity Spirit, the U.S. All Star Federation (USASF), Bain Capital and more including Rockstar Cheer owners Scott and Kathy Foster detailing a sordid and far-reaching criminal conspiracy where teenage athletes lived a nightmare of physical, mental and sexual abuse from Foster and other Rockstar Cheer coaches while Varsity Spirit, the USASF and Bain Capital turned a blind eye while collecting billions of dollars in profits. The abuse survivors are represented by Bakari Sellers , Jessica Fickling , and Alexandra Benevento of The Strom Law Firm.

"This was a factory of abuse designed specifically to generate two things: a constant supply of underage victims for Scott Foster and his fellow predators and a billion dollar revenue stream to Varsity Spirit, USASF and Bain Capital," said Sellers. "Instead of protecting these young men and women, they victimized them and cashed their checks."

The lawsuit not only outlines multiple instances where teenage boys and girls were recruited, plied with drugs and alcohol and abused, it explains how companies like Varsity Spirit, USASF, Bain Capital and more knew about the abuse yet failed to stop it for fear it might hurt their profits.

While today's lawsuit details the abuse of several of the survivors, the attorneys confirm that additional lawsuits are coming which will include additional victims as well as perpetrators and gyms in various jurisdictions across the country.

"Scott Foster and his allies did their best to intimidate and isolate their targets, making these young people feel alone and somehow responsible," said Fickling. "Well, they're not alone anymore. We're standing with them and we stand with all of the survivors coming forward."

The scandal has gained new prominence following news last week that Greenville-based Rockstar Cheer owner and founder, Scott Foster, was the subject of a multi-jurisdictional investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct. Foster committed suicide on Monday, August 22, while that investigation was underway.

"We're not just fighting for these survivors and their families," said Benevento. "We're fighting against a system, created and fostered by USASF, Varsity Spirit and Bain Capital that not only allows an environment where physical, mental and sexual abuse can run rampant, but encourages it. We're fighting to change that system once and for all."

