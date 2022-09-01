Google Announces Support for CodePath To Help Democratize Computer Science Education for Underrepresented Students Across Atlanta

ATLANTA, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a national plan to expand access to computer science education for over 11 million U.S. students, Google is funding CodePath's work in Atlanta with a $500K grant to continue expanding opportunities to the nation's most competitive tech roles in underrepresented communities. With the recent influx of big tech in Atlanta, CodePath and Google are dedicated to democratizing computing education and creating successful pathways for students to become tomorrow's tech leaders, builders, and founders.

CodePath is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit that partners with colleges and major tech companies to prepare underserved computer science students for careers in tech. With support from Google, CodePath will expand to other universities across Atlanta to transform the economic futures of young people, their families, and their communities. (PRNewswire)

With support from Google, CodePath is expanding its offerings in Atlanta to ensure local students have equitable pathways to careers within the burgeoning tech sector. According to research firm CBRE, in the past five years, Atlanta has seen a 15% growth in tech jobs, comparable with other notable tech cities — 16% for the San Francisco Bay Area and 10% for Austin, Texas. Despite this growth, Atlanta's tech workforce does not mirror the makeup of the region, with Atlanta's Black population making up 33% of the total workforce and only 19% of the Black population making up the tech workforce.

"Google is proud to work with CodePath to provide equal access to tech education across Atlanta. This is an exciting partnership that invests in Atlanta's diverse talent, while creating new opportunities for local students," said Matthew Pritchard, Google Atlanta Co-Site Lead and Global Business Organization Lead. "Google is committed to long-term partnerships that bring positive contributions to the Atlanta community."

CodePath brings together employers, students, and colleges to eliminate inequities in tech education and provide underrepresented students with a career trajectory that leads to significant economic mobility. CodePath's no-cost courses are developed by industry-leading software engineers and center on the needs and successes of students who self-identify as Black, Latinx, Indigenous, or come from low-income backgrounds.

CodePath's vision is that Black, Latinx, and Indigenous students or students from low-income communities gain economic mobility in Atlanta by becoming the next generation of tech leaders. The statistics show there are far more computing job openings than computer science graduates in the United States. CodePath directly addresses this issue by resolving gaps between existing computer science curricula and industry needs. While these gaps certainly exist across the board, it is often the largest for talent historically underrepresented in tech who might lack access to the proper, robust training and work experience essential to a tech career.

"CodePath is thrilled to have this support from Google to bring rigorous, industry-backed training to Atlanta-based Computer Science students. With support from Google and local community partners, CodePath has the resources and network needed to create system-wide, enduring change within Atlanta's higher education and tech workforce," said Michael Ellison, Founder and CEO of CodePath.

CodePath has already partnered with Georgia State University (GSU) to offer its programs to the school's Computer Science students. "The CS department has a strong interest in improving the career readiness skills of our students. CodePath courses offer a unique opportunity for our students to learn these skills in a rigorous and industry-oriented setting," said Xiaolin Hu, Computer Science Professor and Director of Undergraduate Studies at GSU.

"In bringing access to CodePath courses to these communities, these programs will not only open doors to new futures in technology, but also bring new and necessary diverse perspectives to an ever-changing and impactful field," said Doris Sanchez Velasquez, GSU student and recent full-stack web development graduate of CodePath's Summer Internship for Tech Excellence program.

Google's funding to CodePath will help the nonprofit expand to other universities across Atlanta to transform the economic futures of young people, their families, and their communities.

CodePath is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit that partners with colleges and major tech companies to prepare underserved computer science students for careers in tech. CodePath runs courses across 70 universities and has taught over 10,000 students since 2017.

