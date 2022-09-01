North American Partners in Anesthesia brings trusted anesthesia services to Richmond University Medical Center

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) announced an agreement with Richmond University Medical Center (RUMC) to provide anesthesia services. More than 20 NAPA clinicians are providing anesthesia care at RUMC, a 470+ bed healthcare facility and teaching institution in Staten Island, NY. NAPA is the largest single-specialty anesthesia and pain management company in the U.S., with more than 6,000 clinicians providing anesthesia at hundreds of hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and office-based locations across 21 states.

"RUMC is a healthcare leader, earning numerous national recognitions and accreditations for continually providing the highest level of quality care while also ensuring patient safety," Daniel J. Messina, PhD, MPA, FACHE, President & Chief Executive Officer, RUMC, said. "Our hospital is in the midst of over $250 million in capital improvements that will usher in a new era of healthcare for Staten Island and the New York City metropolitan area. It is imperative that we partner with a leader in the field of anesthesia so we can continue to meet the growing need for our healthcare services and continue providing our patients with the very best care possible."

Sheldon B. Newman, MD, NAPA's Area Vice President for the Long Island Region, said, "We are proud to join with RUMC as they invest in their future with a new Surgical Department, Emergency Department, Medical Intensive Care Unit, Mother/Baby Center, and additional patient care and specialty areas. As a Level I Adult and Level II Pediatric Trauma Center, RUMC needs dependable and trusted anesthesia clinicians who can keep cases on track for their surgeons and patients. From our quality programs and our robust recruiting engine to our commitment to patient experience and surgeon satisfaction, NAPA is that collaborative and accountable partner."

As a clinician-led organization, North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) is redefining healthcare, delivering unsurpassed excellence to its partners and patients every day. NAPA has grown to become the nation's leading single-specialty anesthesia and pain management company. Our 6,000+ clinicians serve nearly 3 million patients annually at nearly 500 healthcare facilities in 21 states. For more information, please visit NAPAanesthesia.com.

Richmond University Medical Center (RUMC) is a not-for-profit healthcare provider serving the ethnically diverse community of Staten Island and its neighbors. We provide premier-quality patient care through a full spectrum of emergent, acute, primary, behavioral health, and educational services. We do this in an environment that promotes the highest satisfaction among patients, families, physicians, and staff. For more information, call 718.818.1234 or visit www.rumcsi.org. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

