Dovetail Software Improves the Employee and HR Experience of Work With New Product Features

Dovetail Software Improves the Employee and HR Experience of Work With New Product Features

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dovetail Software (recently ranked #1 HR Service Delivery provider), has made a number of updates in 2022 to its HR Case Management features to improve the employee and HR experience of HR Services.

(PRNewsfoto/Dovetail Software) (PRNewswire)

A new Survey feature enables HR to get instant feedback from employees once their question, request or inquiry is resolved, which has increased HR responsiveness, while making employees feel their needs are being addressed by the business.

Additional updates include:

Redesigned pages that make Dovetail simpler and easier to use

Expansion of the powerful querying capabilities with new objects that ensure a consistent user experience

Quicker file attachment options and better handling of Out-Of-Office emails that make working with emails an even better experience

Streamlining of Dovetail administration with new Setup and Settings pages and a new Case Security Utility feature

Gary Sherman, VP of Products at Dovetail, said, "Throughout 2022 we've released new features and enhanced Dovetail functionality for HR, created powerful tools for Administrators, and new APIs for developers. Our focus is always on creating a great user experience for both HR and employees. Not only are we excited about these new features, but so are our customers, as many of these enhancements started off as ideas directly submitted by our customer base of HR professionals."

Commenting on the new product updates, a Dovetail customer, Jessica Berdaguer, HR Manager at Swire Coca-Cola said, "Dovetail continues to expand on its capabilities to give us the flexibility to configure the system to meet our needs. In my 15 year career I have never experienced an HR software that provides the flexibility and customer service that Dovetail provides."

Dovetail Software's Product Roadmap continues to deliver improvements, providing the best user experience for HR teams and employees at enterprise organizations. Kane Frisby, COO at Dovetail, said, "Our customers want to provide the best experience of HR Services to their employees and this is what we provide through our Product Roadmap by releasing updates and improvements to our software on a continual basis."

About Dovetail

Dovetail Software provides an HR Service Delivery Experience that includes HR Case Management, Employee Portal, HR Knowledge Management and Reporting & Analytics, enabling HR to achieve excellence in HR Service Delivery and meet the needs of a modern HR function.

Follow us on Twitter and Linkedin

Contact:

Kane Frisby

kfrisby@dovetailsoftware.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dovetail Software