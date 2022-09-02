Prominent German NGO opens offices in the U.S. to help Ukraine

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the start of the Russian invasion into Ukraine, Be an Angel e.V. and now its U.S. counterpart Friends of Be an Angel, have been committed to delivering humanitarian aid and evacuating more than 12,000 Ukrainian civilians to Germany and other European Union countries.

Founded in 2015 to assist refugees worldwide, Be An Angel, is a donation-funded NGO headquartered in Berlin, Germany and is registered in Moldova. The organization is cooperating with the Moldova-based UNHCR and was commended by Colonel Efros, General Staff of the Moldovan Army and Head of Crisis Management, for having "evacuated the most refugees from southern Ukraine via Moldova."

Be an Angel e.V. and Friends of Be an Angel, together have brought more than 3,500 tons of aid, worth over 32 million Euros to war zones in Ukraine. These donations include medicines, medical equipment, water purification systems, basic foodstuffs as well as seven ambulances and an SUV that were delivered to field hospitals on the front lines. So much so, that the Human Rights Committee of the Parliament of Ukraine has recognized and certified these humanitarian aid activities.

The organization operates exclusively due to the generosity of corporate and individual donations. There are 16,000 families in the Russian-occupied territories that still need our immediate help. Making matters worse, Russian attacks only increase from Odessa to Mykolaiv, with bombing of residential buildings, educational institutions, and even hospitals.

Without organizations like Be an Angel delivering critical, life-saving supplies, innocent civilians (almost all women with children and people with disabilities) cannot survive. Be an Angel must continue evacuating people from Ukraine, but we require your support.

We appreciate your generous consideration to support the NGO to continue saving lives. We guarantee your donation enables us to directly deliver humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people. Upon delivering this aid, we will provide you with detailed impact reports with pictures and videos from each town and region documenting the impact of your generosity, care, and courage in taking a stand for peace and justice.

Be an Angel is represented in the U.S. by Anya Verkhovskaya, Director of the Board of Friends of Be an Angel Inc., a US 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Verkhovskaya and her team coordinate in-kind and humanitarian aid donations coming from within North America and Europe. To donate please visit www.FriendsofBeAnAngel.org, email helpukraine@friendsofbeanangel.org or call (414) 628-3826.

