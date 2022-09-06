Fuel Cycle Offering New Solution for Multilingual Support, Removing Language Barriers to Ignite Action on Insights

Market research cloud leader adds new solution to support research in over 1,000 languages

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuel Cycle Inc. , the leading market research cloud for Fortune 500 companies, today announced a new multilingual solution to enable brands to conduct research in over 1,000 languages. The new capability will allow brands to cater to and understand their diverse customer bases without language barriers.

Global brands conducting research only in English disregards almost 82% of the world's population who speak other languages. Even in the United States, 60 million Americans do not speak English at home. Many companies that already conduct international research in foreign languages are forced to run several manual concurrent studies. Fuel Cycle's multilingual solutions automation allows them to host all research within one research platform and community while also simplifying the management of multilingual research.

"Creating questions and receiving answers in a research participant's native language is the best method to receive insights and avoid any cultural insensitivities," said Rick Kelly , CPO of Fuel Cycle. "Fuel Cycle's new multilingual solution will help global brands reach their audiences and customers, helping automate and simplify the complex logistics of executing multilingual studies."

Fuel Cycle's multilingual support solution will help brands speak through language and cultural barriers by enabling them to:

Conduct concept testing and ad testing in international markets

Track brand performance internationally

Conduct diversity, equity, and inclusion research

Fulfill accessibility requirements

Cater to a multilingual customer base

To view Fuel Cycle's full suite of research solutions, please visit: www.fuelcycle.com .

About Fuel Cycle

Fuel Cycle's award-winning Market Research Cloud is the most comprehensive intelligence gathering ecosystem that exists today. Our platform enables decision-makers to maintain constant connections with their customers, prospects, and users to uncover real-world actionable intelligence. By integrating human insight with critical business data, and through automated quantitative and qualitative research solutions, Fuel Cycle's Market Research Cloud powers product innovation, brand intelligence, and enhanced user experience. Breakthroughs require action. We built Fuel Cycle to ignite it. For more information, visit: fuelcycle.com .

