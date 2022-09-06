International Stability Operations Association Will Hold Conference on Ukraine and the Changing Landscape of Europe in Warsaw, Poland

Attendees Will Receive Updates on Stability and Contingency Operations in Eastern Europe

WASHINGTON, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Stability Operations Association (ISOA) will hold its first conference exclusively focused on Ukraine-related stability operations on September 13-15, 2022, in Warsaw, Poland. The conference, titled Ukraine and the Changing Landscape of Europe, will update attendees on the current situation in and around Ukraine, identify potential contracting opportunities and public-private partnerships, and provide opportunities for attendees to make government contracting business connections. Representatives of the U.S. Departments of Defense and State, USAID, EU, NATO, EBRD, businesses, NGOs, and other contracting authorities will attend.

The conference features over a dozen informative panels and inspirational keynote speakers discussing critical topics such as energy security; logistics; Voices of Ukraine and Women, Peace, and Security; and refugee and reconstruction plans. Representatives from the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of State, and U.S. House of Representatives will attend in person and virtually, providing updates on current areas of focus and briefing attendees on upcoming initiatives.

"We're gratified to have so many experts speaking at our Warsaw Conference, ensuring our attendees will get insightful updates on Ukraine-related stability and contingency operations," said ISOA President and Executive Director Howard R. Lind. "ISOA's members are also eager to make in-person connections with contracting officers, primes, and subcontractors to develop successful public-private partnerships supporting U.S. and NATO efforts in Eastern Europe."

Registration for the Warsaw Conference is available on the ISOA website until September 8. ISOA members and non-members are encouraged to attend. ISOA's next conference, the annual Summit, will be held on November 16-18 in Tysons, VA. Other planned ISOA events include webinars on Ukraine and Eastern Europe, Women, Peace, and Security trainings, networking receptions, and monthly small business forums. Upcoming events can be found on ISOA's website.

ISOA is a global, nonprofit association whose mission is to serve as the primary point of strategic engagement for the government and private sector in support of stability operations worldwide, providing critical services in fragile environments in an accountable, transparent and ethical way. ISOA serves the implementing community, providing member services focused on contracting, partnerships, regulatory and legal developments, research initiatives and policy movement. For more information, visit stability-operations.org .

