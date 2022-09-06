Mountain Commerce Bank Plans Grand Opening for its First Nashville Area Location in Brentwood

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bank (MCB), a subsidiary of Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: MCBI), is already officially open for business in the greater Nashville market with a full-service branch—its first in the Nashville market—located at 5205 Maryland Way in Brentwood. The branch opened its doors on June 30 and plans are underway for a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Monday, September 19.

Mountain Commerce Bank Brentwood, TN (PRNewswire)

"We are still relatively new to the Nashville market," said Bill Edwards, MCB's president and chief executive officer, "but Mountain Commerce Bank and its predecessors have operated in Tennessee for over a century. And we are committed to building our characteristic Responsive Relationship Banking brand here in the greater Nashville area just as we have across all our locations."

To that end, Edwards said, MCB customers can expect to have a personal relationship with an extremely accessible, dedicated banker—one they know on a first-name basis who also knows them and understands their banking needs.

"We are pleased to open this new branch in Brentwood," Edwards said, "and just as importantly to staff it with several experienced, Nashville-area relationship managers. Each is active locally and has deep ties the Middle Tennessee community."

A wide array of personal and business banking products and services – including deposits, loans, financial planning and investments – are available at MCB's new Brentwood branch.

New and prospective customers are invited to stop by MCB's Brentwood branch on Monday, September 19 between 4:00 and 6:00 p.m. Light hors d'oeuvres will be served, and the ribbon cutting will take place around 4:30.

For more information about MCB, including the Brentwood branch's hours of operation, call (615) 283-5400 or visit MCB.com.

Mountain Commerce Bank Brentwood, TN

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Mountain Commerce Bank

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank. The Company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI."

Mountain Commerce Bank is a state-chartered financial institution headquartered in Knoxville, TN. The bank traces its history back over a century and serves middle and east Tennessee through six branches located in Brentwood, Erwin, Johnson City, Knoxville and Unicoi. The bank focuses on responsive relationship banking for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, affluent individuals, and those who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer. For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Mountain Commerce Bank) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc.