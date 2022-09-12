AB Announces August 31, 2022 Assets Under Management

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein L.P. ("AB") and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. ("AB Holding") (NYSE: AB) today announced that preliminary assets under management decreased to $667 billion during August 2022 from $689 billion at the end of July. Firm-wide net inflows in August were outweighed by market depreciation, resulting in a 3% AUM decrease. By channel, net inflows to Private Wealth were partially offset by modest outflows from Institutions and Retail.
AllianceBernstein L.P. (The Operating Partnership)
Assets Under Management ($ in Billions)
At August 31, 2022
At Jul 31
2022
Private
Institutions
Retail
Wealth
Total
Total
Equity
Actively Managed
$
59
$
120
$
48
$
227
$
238
Passive
23
33
2
58
61
Total Equity
82
153
50
285
299
Fixed Income
Taxable
131
56
14
201
206
Tax-Exempt
1
28
26
55
55
Passive
—
11
—
11
12
Total Fixed Income
132
95
40
267
273
Alternatives/Multi-Asset Solutions(1)
90
7
18
115
117
Total
$
304
$
255
$
108
$
667
689
At July 31, 2022
Total
$
314
$
265
$
110
$
689
(1) Includes certain multi-asset solutions and services not included in equity or fixed income services.
Certain statements provided by management in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The most significant of these factors include, but are not limited to, the following: the performance of financial markets, the investment performance of sponsored investment products and separately-managed accounts, general economic conditions, industry trends, future acquisitions, integration of acquired companies, competitive conditions, and government regulations, including changes in tax regulations and rates and the manner in which the earnings of publicly-traded partnerships are taxed. AB cautions readers to carefully consider such factors. Further, such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made; AB undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements. For further information regarding these forward-looking statements and the factors that could cause actual results to differ, see "Risk Factors" and "Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in AB's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 or form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Any or all of the forward-looking statements made in this news release, Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, other documents AB files with or furnishes to the SEC and any other public statements issued by AB, may turn out to be wrong. It is important to remember that other factors besides those listed in "Risk Factors" and "Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements", and those listed above, could also adversely affect AB's financial condition, results of operations and business prospects.
AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets.
As of June 30, 2022, including both the general partnership and limited partnership interests in AllianceBernstein, AllianceBernstein Holding owned approximately 35.7% of AllianceBernstein and Equitable Holdings, Inc. ("EQH"), directly and through various subsidiaries, owned an approximate 65.0% economic interest in AllianceBernstein.
