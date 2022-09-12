TRM Equity Adds to Team

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TRM Equity ("TRM" or "the Firm"), a Michigan-based middle market private equity firm, announced today a key new hire within its investment team, as Brad Young joins the firm as Vice President.

"Brad has critical skills that expand our capabilities with operationally intensive special situations. There was an immediate fit with our team which is absolutely crucial for our strategy and the size of our firm. We are very excited to have Brad join us," said Jeff Stone Managing Director TRM Equity.

Brad brings multiple years of experience to the role as an advisor to distressed and underperforming companies across a variety of industries, most recently with AlixPartners. In this capacity, he has advised and collaborated with management teams, Board of Directors, investors, lenders, and other advisors to develop and implement actionable restructuring and transformation plans.

Additionally, Brad served four years in the United States Navy. He received an honorable discharge, and during his service he received several awards recognizing his outstanding performance and leadership.

Brad graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder and earned a B.B.A with an emphasis in Finance. Brad also is a Certified Insolvency and Restructuring Advisor (CIRA).

About TRM Equity

Formed in 2019, TRM Equity is a private equity firm that seeks to invest in special situations where the experience of our team can assist companies in executing their strategies. The firm's team has been together in a predecessor fund for over 15 years investing with a consistent approach in targeted manufacturing industries and has a demonstrated track record of outsized returns.

Media Contact

Christy Nehro

Operations Manager

christynehro@trmequity.com

734.619.8865

