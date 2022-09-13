Dr. Barbara Sharief Announces Her 2024 Campaign for Florida State Senate District 35

Democrat Dr. Barbara Sharief filed paperwork last week confirming her intention to seek the Democratic nomination to represent Senate District 35 in Tallahassee in 2024.

MIRAMAR, Fla., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Encouraged, motivated, and inspired." Those are the words Dr. Barbara Sharief used when describing her intention to seek election to represent District 35 in the State Senate in 2024. If successful, she would replace the recently elected Lauren Book, who is term limited.

Sharief said that talking to supporters and listening to voters' concerns during her recent campaign to represent the newly drawn district energized and encouraged her to continue fighting for the community she has been a part of for over two decades.

Dr. Sharief ran on an inclusive platform with a focus on healthcare, jobs, education funding, and social justice reform. Though the August 23rd open primary election (open to all district voters regardless of party affiliation) did not ultimately go her way, she garnered nearly 25,000 votes with a forty percent share of all votes cast and post-election polling revealed high approval numbers from Democratic primary voters.

Despite her loss, Sharief is not discouraged. On the contrary, she said, "The primary showed me the huge amount of support I have, and how much good I can do for the community I represented as commissioner for thirteen years."

Dr. Barbara Sharief is a long term resident of the district who states she loves her community and wants it to do well. She served as Miramar City Commissioner and Broward County Commissioner and County Mayor, effectively representing the majority of those who live in District 35 for more than a decade. In addition to being a public servant, Sharief also holds a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) Degree and has over 30 years of experience in the healthcare field.

Sharief concluded, "My whole purpose in life is to help my community and make it better. I will continue to listen and serve, and I look forward to representing the people of my home, District 35, in Tallahassee in 2024."

