German Chancellor Scholz, WHO Director-General Tedros, international ministers at World Health Summit 2022

Press accreditation open for the world's leading global health conference

BERLIN, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Health Summit and the World Health Organization (WHO) as co-organizer jointly invite to the world's leading global health conference. The World Health Summit 2022 from October 16-18 in Berlin will bring together the most prominent names in global health from all sectors in all regions of the world: heads of state and government ministers, scientists, and representatives from the private sector as well as civil society.

WHS 2022 aims to set the course for a healthier, more equitable future. Central topics include climate change and health, pandemic preparedness, digital transformation, and sustainable health systems.

Speakers 2022 include:

  • Olaf Scholz, Federal Chancellor, Germany
  • Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization (WHO)
  • Emmanuel Macron, President, France
  • Macky Sall, President, Senegal & Chairperson, African Union
  • Karl Lauterbach, Federal Minister of Health, Germany
  • Svenja Schulze, Federal Minister of Economic Cooperation and Development, Germany
  • Bettina Stark-Watzinger, Federal Minister of Education and Research, Germany
  • Steffi Lemke, Federal Minister for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection, Germany
  • Wilhelmina S. Jallah, Minister of Health, Liberia
  • Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Former President, Liberia & Co-Chair of the Advisory Board of "Our Common Agenda," United Nations
  • Akinwumi Adesina, President, African Development Bank Group
  • Christos Christou, International President, Doctors Without Borders
  • Heyo K. Kroemer, CEO, Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin
  • Jeremy Farrar, Director, Wellcome Trust

WHS 2022 is the first joint World Health Summit together with WHO. Patrons are German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The entire World Health Summit is open to the press, but places for journalists on-site are limited. Digital participation requires no accreditation, links will be available shortly before WHS 2022 at www.worldhealthsummit.org

World Health Summit
October 16-18, 2022
Hotel Berlin Central District
Stauffenbergstraße 26
Berlin, Germany & Digital
www.worldhealthsummit.org

