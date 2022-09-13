Joy Spreader Further Expands Globally with R&D Investment Increasing 55% During First Half of 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 31, 2022, Joy Spreader Group Inc. (HKG:6988, "the Group", "Joy Spreader"), a leading marketing technology company listed in Hong Kong, announced its interim results for 2022. The Group's R&D expenses showed a YoY gain of 54.78% to HK$46.28 million during the first half of 2022.

The Group's R&D expenses for international e-commerce business stood at HK$29.64 million, accounting for over 60% of Joy Spreader's total. Most of the expenses were used to procure data and to build data models that have played an important role in expanding the business starting from the second half of 2022. With ongoing improvements, the data models are expected to help optimize product recommendations and user preferences on the service's business and consumer platforms. The international e-commerce service, an important part of Joy Spreader's long-term development roadmap, is rapidly expanding its business and sales network following the validation of its business model in Southeast Asia.

In recent years, the focus of the marketing sector is gradually shifting from search engines to recommendation algorithms. By leveraging the interest-based recommendation algorithm, Joy Spreader has empowered customers in the e-commerce and interactive entertainment sectors by helping them enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of their business efforts (e.g. e-commerce sales, the launch of interactive entertainment products, and marketing campaigns) on mobile new media platforms both in the home market of China and abroad.

With a continuous increase in R&D investment, Joy Spreader is well-positioned to further consolidate its leadership role in the industry by strengthening capabilities in key technologies, enhancing services and leveraging its data assets.

