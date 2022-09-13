Rumble's Post-Merger Board of Directors

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rumble Inc. ("Rumble"), the video-sharing platform, which recently announced its business combination agreement with special purpose acquisition company CF Acquisition Corp. VI (Nasdaq: CFVI), today reminded stockholders of its Board of Director nominees, who will take office effective at the closing of the transaction, subject to receipt of stockholder approval at the upcoming special meeting of stockholders of CF VI to be held on September 15, 2022 and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

Rumble's post-merger Board of Director nominees are:

Chris Pavlovski, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Chris Pavlovski is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Rumble. As a three-time successful entrepreneur, Mr. Pavlovski has over 20 years' experience in the online marketing and advertising space. After building websites daily in his teenage years, Mr. Pavlovski served as the director of marketing for NASA's Next Giant Leap from 2009 through 2012, leading corporate donations, sponsorships, and Internet marketing strategies. Mr. Pavlovski also founded Cosmic Development in 2011, a global IT business employing 150+ employees with offices in Europe and North America. The business was ranked as the 2nd best employer in Macedonia and has been the recipient of numerous awards. Mr. Pavlovski also sits on numerous boards, including Macedonia 2025, a not-for-profit organization focused on economic and educational development in Macedonia.

Nancy Armstrong, Independent

Nancy Armstrong is an Emmy-nominated producer and the founder/executive producer of Happy Warrior Media. She recently launched her award-winning documentary on ADHD, "The Disruptors". Previously, she co-founded and was an executive producer of MAKERS, a leading women's video and media platform and library. Prior to MAKERS, Ms. Armstrong began her career in media at Ogilvy, Inc. in New York City. Ms. Armstrong is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison and received a master's degree in communications from Boston University.

Paul Cappuccio, Independent

Paul Cappuccio has served as a director of Rumble since January 2021. Mr. Cappuccio has also served as a director of two publicly listed companies, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. from 2016 to 2020 (where Mr. Cappuccio served as the chairman of the Nominating and Governance Committee and on the Audit Committee) and Central European Media Enterprises from 2009 to 2018. Since January 2020, Mr. Cappuccio has served as the Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel of NJOY, LLC, a privately-held company that sells electronic nicotine delivery systems to adult smokers and former smokers. From 2019-2020, Mr. Cappuccio served as Vice Chairman of dtx, a digital company that connects consumers with brands through QR codes. From January 2001 to June 2018, Mr. Cappuccio served as Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Time Warner, Inc, a consolidated worldwide media and entertainment company. From August 1999 to January 2001, he served as Senior Vice President and General Counsel at America Online, Inc., another publicly-listed internet access company. Prior to his time serving as general counsel, Mr. Cappuccio was a partner at Kirkland & Ellis and served as an Associate Deputy Attorney General at the U.S. Department of Justice. Additionally, Mr. Cappuccio served as a law clerk to two Justices of the Supreme Court of the United States (Hon. Anthony M. Kennedy and Hon. Antonin Scalia) as well as one U.S. Court of Appeals Judge. Mr. Cappuccio received his J.D. from Harvard Law School and a B.A. from Georgetown University.

Robert Arsov, Independent

Robert Arsov is a Founding Partner and CEO of Hoplon Capital, an asset manager formed in May 2021, pursuing investments focused on the digital economy that are disruptive in their respective end markets including insurance, financial services, IT and consulting services, healthcare, digital infrastructure and media industries. Mr. Arsov also currently serves as a Senior Advisor at Guggenheim Partners, a position he has held since May 2021. Prior to becoming Senior Advisor, he was a Senior Managing Director at Guggenheim Partners from May 2014 to May 2021, where he advised companies across the technology, IT/business and insurance services sectors while maintaining an active M&A advisory practice in the biotech and pharma sectors. Mr. Arsov was previously a member of the M&A group at Credit Suisse and its predecessor company Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette in New York. Mr. Arsov holds a B.S. degree from the Haas School of Business at the University of California at Berkeley.

Ryan Milnes, Non-Independent

Ryan Milnes is an accomplished entrepreneur who has served as a director of Rumble since 2013. Mr. Milnes is also the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cosmic Development, a global IT business employing more than 150 employees with offices in Europe and North America. Since founding Cosmic in 2013, Mr. Milnes has overseen Cosmic's provision of content editing and moderation services to Rumble. He is the owner and director of multiple businesses which focus on tech and real estate. Mr. Milnes holds a film degree from the Toronto Film School.

Ethan Fallang, Independent

Ethan Fallang has served as a director of Rumble since May of 2021. Mr. Fallang also serves as a director at Riverview Health Institute, LLC. Currently, Mr. Fallang is a Partner at Narya Capital Management, LLC, where he is in charge of overseeing the fund's accounting, tax, and audit functions. Prior to joining Narya Capital Management, LLC, Mr. Fallang served as the Chief Executive Officer of Riverview Health Institute, LLC, from October 2010 to February 2020. Mr. Fallang holds a B.S. in Business Administration from the Ohio State University and a Master of Business Administration from the Isenberg School of Management at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

About Rumble

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble's mission is to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. In December 2021, the company announced the execution of a definitive business combination agreement with CFVI. See the announcement here: https://corp.rumble.com.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VI

CFVI is a blank check company led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Howard W. Lutnick and sponsored by Cantor Fitzgerald.

About Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald, with over 12,000 employees, is a leading global financial services group at the forefront of financial and technological innovation and has been a proven and resilient leader for 77 years. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is a preeminent investment bank serving more than 5,000 institutional clients around the world, recognized for its strengths in fixed income and equity capital markets, investment banking, SPAC underwriting and PIPE placements, prime brokerage, and commercial real estate on its global distribution platform. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is one of 24 primary dealers transacting business with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. For more information, please visit: www.cantor.com.

