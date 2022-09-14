Andreozzi + Foote files sexual abuse lawsuit against former Lackawanna County Assistant District Attorney, Corey Kolcharno, and the law firm of Fanucci & Kolcharno

SCRANTON, Pa., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Andreozzi + Foote has filed a civil lawsuit on behalf of a former client of attorney Corey Kolcharno, a former Lackawanna County assistant district attorney, and his law firm, Fanucci & Kolcharno. Recently, Mr. Kolcharno was arrested for sexual exploitation of his clients while representing them, their significant others, or family members. According to reports, Kolcharno would demand sexual services from female clients in exchange for payment. Andreozzi + Foote's lawsuit alleges Kolcharno withheld legal services from Andreozzi + Foote's client to pressure her to engage in unwanted sexual contact. The authorities have accused Kolcharno of similar conduct with three women in addition to Andreozzi + Foote's client.

Andreozzi + Foote is a law firm dedicated to representing survivors of sexual and violent crime. With lawyers licensed in multiple states, Andreozzi + Foote represents clients against institutions that enable sexual abuse across the US. (PRNewswire)

Kolcharno's criminal charges remain pending. However, Kolcharno's criminal defense attorney stated publicly that Kolcharno will "take responsibility" for his unlawful conduct towards these women. Unfortunately, people in positions of power and trust, like attorneys, take advantage of those less fortunate. It is important that victims receive justice, and that those who are responsible for such abuse are held accountable. Andreozzi + Foote's lawsuit seeks to hold Kolcharno liable for his behavior.

Andreozzi + Foote is one of the nation's leading firms representing survivors of sexual abuse against powerful institutions. Andreozzi + Foote has handled many cases against schools, youth serving organizations, churches, and other institutions for abuse on their watch. If you or a loved one was the victim of sexual abuse or exploitation, please reach out to us for a free consultation at (877) 214-3238.

