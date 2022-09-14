Psilera Receives First Patent Allowance for Transdermal Patch Formulations

The landmark DMT and psilocybin-like prodrug, psilacetin, patch formulations are designed for patient comfort and useability. The patch design could provide a non-invasive and dose-controlled method of treatment for substance use disorders, PTSD and depression

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Psilera Inc. ("Psilera"), a biopharmaceutical company optimizing next-generation mental health treatments, announces the patent approval of N,N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT) and psilacetin (4-AcO-DMT and psilocybin-like prodrug) transdermal patch formulations. Transdermal application allows patients to dose topically while receiving treatment through the surface of their skin, overcoming the need for intravenous needles and episodic oral dosing. This patient-first approach may solve many of the current industry pitfalls, such as length of treatment time, lack of take-home treatment options, and insurance reimbursement.

"This patent allowance from the U.S. Patent Attorney's Office marks a flagship milestone for Psilera and the broader mental health industry," said Dr. Chris Witowski, Co-Founder and CEO of Psilera. "We expect several patent issuances for Psilera's new chemical entity library, formulations, and methods of use and treatment over the coming months."

Psilera is actively discussing potential patent out-licensing and partnership opportunities with parties interested in working together for first-in-human clinical trials. Currently, Psilera has projects with leading industry, governmental, and academic institutions to study the safety and therapeutic effects of DMT and psilacetin administered in sub-hallucinogenic dosages.

Psilera leverages a world-class scientific and pharmaceutical team that reexamines and repurposes psychotropic natural products into effective and accessible patient-centric treatments. Their drug discovery process combines novel syntheses with the proprietary Psilera Third Eye™ computing platform to optimize next-generation neurological drugs at the atomic level.

