FCCI INSURANCE GROUP LAUNCHES NEW RECRUITMENT VIDEO

SARASOTA, Fla. , Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FCCI Insurance Group launched its latest video – "FCCI Recruitment – More than a career. A purpose."

Entry-level individuals to seasoned professionals seeking an interesting, challenging, and exciting career, should watch this video and consider FCCI Insurance Group.

FCCI has more than 800 employees or "teammates" in 20 states, plus Washington, D.C., working in a wide range of disciplines. "We put people first," said Ann Driscoll, FCCI's Senior Vice President of Human Resources. "Our success has been built on a culture and belief that our teammates are FCCI's greatest asset."

This video features several teammates highlighting FCCI's competitive benefits including compensation, medical, hybrid schedule, 401(k), well-being program, volunteerism, education reimbursement, and more. FCCI is also committed to monthly Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives, as well as maintaining a healthy work-life balance for its teammates.

Click link for information about FCCI's current job openings, then select, "Apply for a Position Today."

About FCCI – Distributing exclusively through independent agents in 20 states, plus Washington, D.C., FCCI provides commercial property and casualty insurance coverage, services and commercial and contract surety across more than a third of the U.S. Established in 1959, FCCI celebrates more than 60 years of keeping promises. FCCI is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, with regional and branch offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, Texas and Virginia. For more information, contact us at 800-226-3224 or visit www.fcci-group.com.

