InventHelp Inventor Develops Bottle Cleaning/Drying Device (TRO-636)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a busy mother of three, pregnant with twins, and I thought there could be a more efficient way to wash, sterilize and dry baby bottles every day," said an inventor, from Edmonton, AB, Canada, "so I invented the DOUBLE WASH. My design would offer a time-saving solution to what seems like a frustrating and never-ending task."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to clean, sterilize and dry baby bottles. In doing so, it offers an alternative to cleaning and drying bottles by hand. As a result, it increases convenience and efficiency and it enhances sanitation. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with babies. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

