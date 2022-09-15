Moving Industry Innovator Shyft Appoints Randal Meske CEO, Closes Series B Funding

Business Veteran to Lead Company's Next Phase of Innovation and Growth

MIAMI, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shyft, the fintech-powered marketplace reinventing the global moving industry, today announced that Randal Meske has been named Chief Executive Officer. Meske is a veteran go-to-market and growth leader with decades of leadership experience, including roles at SaaS startups and industry leaders such as IBM, Lotus, IHS Markit, and Oracle. Meske's appointment comes on the heels of the company's closing of $16 million in Series B funding. New investors include Munich RE Ventures and OurCrowd, with participation from existing investors, Inovia Capital and Blumberg Capital.

Randal Meske, new CEO of Shyft, to lead moving industry innovator, as company closes Series B funding.

With 31 million people in the U.S. moving each year, the moving industry generates an estimated $86 billion annually.

"We are excited that Randal is coming aboard to lead Shyft. His expertise and qualifications are perfectly suited to lead the company as it grows its partnerships, scales its solutions and extends its ecosystem for the moving industry," said Todd Simpson, Inovia Capital's General Partner.

With 31 million people in the U.S. moving each year, the moving industry generates an estimated $86 billion annually. From connecting customers to the world's best moving companies and providing pricing transparency, to integrating financial solutions for both those moving and suppliers, Shyft is providing digital infrastructure and supply chain solutions to the entire moving industry. Shyft will use the new capital to expand its solutions and value to customers across top global markets and demographics for relocation and moving.

"I am thrilled to join the Shyft team for the company's next phase of growth. I believe we have the team and technology to disrupt the relocation industry by replacing legacy tools with a holistic technology solution," said Meske. "We are focused on accelerating the modernization of the moving industry and helping moving companies grow their business, while making it easier for individuals and families to move into their new homes."

The company has facilitated more than 300,000 moves with 800+ moving companies and 220+ corporations and will continue to build partnerships and agreements with Relocation Management Companies (RMCs), real estate companies and membership organizations.

About Shyft

Shyft is reinventing the global moving industry by replacing analog tools and thinking with an innovative and seamless end-to-end moving experience. We believe mobility is a human right and that technology can and should be used to transform the way the world moves by making all of life's most important changes a stress-free experience. To learn more about Shyft or to book your move, please visit www.shyftmoving.com

