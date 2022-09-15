MPE Partners Promotes Elefter to Partner

CLEVELAND and BOSTON, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MPE Partners ("MPE" or "Morgenthaler Private Equity"), a Cleveland- and Boston-based private equity firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of Constantine Elefter to Partner. Constantine rejoined MPE's Cleveland office as a Principal in May 2021, having previously served as an Associate at Morgenthaler and as a Senior Associate at MPE Partners from 2010 to 2013, prior to attending business school. Constantine's promotion augments MPE's existing leadership team of Peter Taft, Karen Tuleta, Joe Machado, Matt Yohe, and Graham Schena.

MPE Partner, Peter Taft said, "We have been impressed with Constantine's investment judgment and relationship development capabilities. Constantine has made several meaningful contributions since rejoining MPE, most notably helping drive our successful exit of Bettcher Industries as well as co-leading our investment in Hi-Tech Industries and its subsequent merger with 3D International."

MPE Partner, Karen Tuleta added, "Constantine has great passion for our industry and our firm's investment strategy. We are excited to welcome him to our leadership team in order to further extend our Midwestern presence and drive successful results for our investors."

Constantine currently holds board seats at Hi-Tech, Waterfront Brands, and Ideal Aluminum, all of which are current MPE portfolio investments. While at Morgenthaler, Constantine contributed to several legacy investments including Avtron, Enginetics Aerospace, and Satellite Logistics Group. Following his graduation from business school, Constantine served as a Vice President at Norwest Equity Partners and a Principal at The Riverside Company. Constantine began his career at Wachovia Securities (now Wells Fargo Securities). He holds a B.S. in Business Administration with Honors from The Ohio State University and an M.B.A. as a Fuqua Scholar from Duke's Fuqua School of Business.

About MPE Partners

MPE Partners ("MPE" or "Morgenthaler Private Equity") seeks to be the preferred partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Based in Cleveland, OH, and Boston, MA, MPE invests in profitable, lower middle market companies with transaction values up to $250 million. MPE has two primary target investment areas: high-value manufacturing and commercial & industrial services. For more information, please visit www.mpepartners.com.

