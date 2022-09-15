Perdue Jumpstarts Food Bank of Delaware Building Hope In Milford Capital Campaign with $250,000 Gift

SALISBURY, Md., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In advance of the official groundbreaking of the Food Bank of Delaware's new 67,000-square-foot Milford facility on Sept. 29, Perdue Farms jump started the Building Hope in Milford capital campaign by presenting a $250,000 donation.

From left to right are Perdue Foundation Executive Director Kim Nechay, Milford Mayor Archie Campbell, Milford Perdue Plant Operations Director Edgardo Torres Ortiz and Food Bank of Delaware President and CEO Cathy Kanefsky (PRNewswire)

The gift from the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation, the company's charitable giving arm, is part of Perdue's Delivering Hope to Our Neighbors® outreach focused on improving quality of life and building strong communities.

With more than 50,000 residents of Kent and Sussex counties struggling to afford food, food insecurity in the First State has been exasperated by the pandemic and inflation.

"What a wonderful way to head into our groundbreaking festivities with this incredibly generous gift," said Food Bank of Delaware President and CEO Cathy Kanefsky. "Perdue has been a long-standing partner of the Food Bank of Delaware, donating more than 17.2 million pounds of protein products and $560,000 since the start of our partnership. This new facility is a huge undertaking, but it is greatly needed so we can serve the residents of Kent and Sussex counties who need us. Together, with our community partners, we will raise the needed money so we can build hope here in Milford."

With the current Milford branch located at 1040 Mattlind Way operating at more than 163 percent capacity, the Food Bank of Delaware determined in 2020 that a new facility was needed. Last summer, the hunger-relief organization purchased an 11.5-acre parcel of land from the City of Milford and has spent the past year designing the new facility. An official groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 29.

"At Perdue Farms, we believe we have a responsibility to help individuals and families in need in the communities we call home, including here in the First State. We employ more than 2,800 people in Delaware, many of them right here in Milford," said Kim Nechay, executive director of the Perdue Foundation. "We have long recognized the valuable role the Food Bank of Delaware plays in our communities and share a common mission to deliver hope to our neighbors who struggle to put a meal on the table. We see this as not only an investment in the food bank, but an investment in the well-being of our neighbors. We're proud to lend our support and hope it inspires others to do the same."

About the Food Bank of Delaware

The Food Bank of Delaware distribute millions of pounds of food each year to the community through on-site food pantries, mobile food pantries and a network of hunger-relief partners throughout the state. Its five-acre farm in Newark provides a supply of fresh local produce for members of the community. In addition to immediate food assistance, the Food Bank of Delaware also provides hope for a better tomorrow through workforce and community development programming. It offers job training in the areas of food service and warehousing/logistics, nutrition education, financial coaching through Stand By Me and benefits outreach.

About the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation

The Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation , the charitable giving arm of Perdue Farms, was established in 1957 by company founder Arthur W. Perdue and is funded through the estates of Arthur W. Perdue and Frank Perdue. As part of our belief in supporting the communities where and with whom we do business, the Foundation provides grants on behalf of Perdue Farms in communities where large numbers of our associates live and work. At Perdue Farms, we believe in responsible food and agriculture®.

About Perdue Farms We're a fourth-generation, family-owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers, and farmers through trusted choices in products and services.

The premium protein portfolio within our Perdue Foods business, including our flagship PERDUE® brand, Niman Ranch® , Panorama Organic Grass-Fed Meats® , Coleman Natural® , and Yummy® , as well as our pet brands, Spot Farms® and Full Moon® , is available through various channels including retail, foodservice, club stores and our direct-to-consumer website, PerdueFarms.com .

Perdue AgriBusiness is an international agricultural products and services company.

Now in our company's second century, our path forward is about getting better, not just bigger. We never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever chicken, turkey, pork, beef, and lamb, and in USDA-certified organic chicken and beef. Learn more at Corporate.PerdueFarms.com .

Perdue Farms Delivering Hope To Our Neighbors (PRNewsfoto/Perdue Farms) (PRNewswire)

