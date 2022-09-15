Susan G. Komen® MORE THAN PINK Walk Raises Money for Breast Cancer Research and Patient Navigation Services in Nashville

Susan G. Komen® MORE THAN PINK Walk Raises Money for Breast Cancer Research and Patient Navigation Services in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, will hold an in-person MORE THAN PINK Walk to raise critical funds that support breast cancer patients, research, and patient navigation services to better serve those impacted by the disease. The Walk will be held on October 15, 2022, at CoolSprings Galleria.

Komen Logo (PRNewswire)

"We look forward to creating a community for anyone impacted by breast cancer as we gather, in person, for this year's Walk. Funds raised from the MORE THAN PINK Walk will fund cutting-edge research aimed at improving outcomes for all and bringing us closer to the cures for all breast cancers," said Joshua Daniel, Development Director, at Susan G. Komen.

Komen is pleased to welcome returning sponsors this year: Bank of America, Walgreens, Nashville Yards, Ascend Federal Credit Union, Amazon, Premise Health, CoolSprings Galleria, Path Group, Change Healthcare, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, F&M Bank, Pfizer Oncology, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Tennessee, CBL Properties, Toyota of Cool Springs. Additionally, Rory Johnston, Emmy award winner and News Channel 5 co-anchor, will serve as the Emcee of the event and Riley Westin, will serve as the event chair.

Participants can expect to enjoy the following at the Walk:

Zumba, pre-walk warm-up for participants

Mobile mammography screening sponsored by Ascension

Remarks from local survivors and those living with Metastatic Breast Cancer

Hope Village, a place for survivors and those living with metastatic breast cancer to gather

We Remember Tent honoring those whose lives have been lost to breast cancer

10am – 2pm with live music, face painting, character appearances, pink treats, giveaways and more! A continued celebration inside the mall fromwith live music, face painting, character appearances, pink treats, giveaways and more! Schedule of events

Komen MORE THAN PINK Walk for the Cure

CoolSprings Galleria

Franklin, TN

OCTOBER 15, 2022

7:00 AM Event Opens

9:00 AM Opening Ceremony

9:30 AM Walk

Register Online

www.komen.org/nashvillewalk

Leading up to The Walk, CoolSprings Galleria will host The Power of ONE Week, a series of fun-filled events and deals from participating retailers from October 10 to October 14, giving the community even more opportunities to get involved in this cause. These events include:

October 10: ONE Mission Monday – Team Trivia Night at the mall! Party Fowl will be hosting a pink-themed trivia night beginning at 7pm and offering a special Pink menu. Guests are encouraged to RSVP by texting MONDAY to 615-823-2660.

October 11: My ONE Tuesday – Tie-Dye Night at the mall! Molly Green will be co-sponsoring this event, providing white bandanas for tie-dyeing to guests who show their RSVP text, which they'll receive after texting TUESDAY to 615-823-2660.

October 12: ONE Community Wednesday – "On Wednesdays We Wear Pink" Dinner Party at your favorite Restaurant at the mall! King's Bowl Dining & Entertainment, Red Robin, and California Pizza Kitchen will be offering exclusive discounts of 10-15% off your meal. Participants are encouraged to put their savings towards their fundraising efforts. Text WEDNESDAY to 615-823-2660 to see the details of each restaurant's discount.

October 13: Celebrate ONE Thursday – Zumba Party at the mall: Get Fit & Get Fitted! Guests will have an opportunity to warm up for Saturday's walk with a free, instructor-led Zumba class in Center Court. Participants will be able to access an exclusive 10% discount to shop in-store at Tradehome Shoes at CoolSprings Galleria on Thursday, October 13th. To receive the discount and to RSVP, participants can text THURSDAY to 615-823-2660.

October 14: ONE Funday Friday – Social Media Blitz. Teams are encouraged to post their outlandish pink team photo on social media channels and tag the mall @CoolSpringsGalleria. CoolSprings Galleria will share photos tagged and will select ONE team to receive a donation towards their fundraising goal.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

ABOUT COOLSPRINGS GALLERIA

Owned and managed by CBL Properties of Chattanooga, Tennessee (NYSE: CBL), CoolSprings Galleria is a more than one million square-foot super-regional shopping destination featuring more than 150 stores including Apple, American Girl, The Cheesecake Factory, Connors Steak & Seafood, Forever 21, H&M, Kings Dining & Entertainment, Party Fowl, Pottery Barn, Williams-Sonoma and boutiques including Molly Green, Hollie Ray, and Altar'd State. CoolSprings Galleria is anchored by Belk, Dillard's, JCPenney, and Macy's and is conveniently located off I-65 at exits 68 and 69, just fifteen miles south of Nashville. For additional information, find us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CoolSpringsGalleria, follow us on Twitter @ShopCoolSprings or visit www.CoolSpringsGalleria.com.

CONTACT: Camille Smith

Susan G. Komen

972-855-1688

csmith@komen.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Susan G. Komen for the Cure