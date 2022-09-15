Tomahawk Robotics Awarded $6.5M Contract with United States Marine Corps

MELBOURNE, Fla., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomahawk Robotics is thrilled to announce the award of the Autonomy and Robotics Enhanced Multi-Domain Infantry Squad (ARTEMIS) program through the Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory (MCWL). The $6.5M award spans activities and deliveries scheduled from 2022 through 2024.

Tomahawk Robotics' RAID Plate System and Grip S20 Controller. (PRNewswire)

This is another major step forward in delivering AI-enabled universal robotic command & control for our service members.

The ARTEMIS program builds on capabilities delivered under Tomahawk Robotics' existing Radio Agile Integrated Device (RAID) contract with MCWL. With the ARTEMIS contract, Tomahawk Robotics will integrate six additional unmanned systems and several ground radios used by the US Marine Corps into the Kinesis Ecosystem. These unmanned systems include both ground and airborne platforms in use by US Marine Corps Infantry Units.

Brad Truesdell, Tomahawk Robotics' CEO said "This is another major step forward in our work to deliver AI-enabled universal robotic command and control for our men and women in uniform. Through this program, we will deliver products providing for the safe, efficient, and intuitive control of robotic systems by the US Marine Corps."

The ARTEMIS program leverages previous DoD investments to provide a fully integrated common control and communications solution for both air and ground unmanned systems. It will enable universal robotic control of legacy Program of Record (PoR) systems as well as next-generation unmanned systems, sensors, and payloads for dismounted Marine Corps units. Universal robotic control technologies provide infantry units with significant improvements in situational awareness, mission success, and lethality to meet the challenges of tomorrow's battlefield.

Tomahawk Robotics is proud to support the Marine Corps and the US DoD through this work.

About Tomahawk Robotics

Tomahawk Robotics is the leading innovator of common control solutions that transform how humans and unmanned systems work together to make the world more safe and secure. Our products and technology safeguard users working under the most extreme and stressful conditions. Designed from the ground up with the user in mind, Kinesis is the only multi-domain, cross-architecture, AI-enabled control system that unlocks intuitive interaction with remote environments from across the room or around the world.

