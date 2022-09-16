BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP® OPENS NEW LOCATION AT FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME VILLAGE

Build-A-Bear® brings fun for the whole family at Fan Engagement Zone

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear Workshop announces it has officially opened a new store at the Fan Engagement Zone at The Hall of Fame Village, located at 2101 Hall of Fame Way in Canton, Ohio, north of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. This Workshop offers the signature Build-A-Bear Make-Your-Own experience, including the iconic Heart Ceremony, with an assortment of furry friends, accessories, and products that appeal to kids, teens and adults alike.

New Build-A-Bear Workshop at Hall of Fame Village

Featuring football themed store design and expansive selection of favorite football teams merchandise for plush bears.

This unique and one-of-a-kind Build-A-Bear Workshop will feature football inspired graphics throughout the store as well as fun football themed photo opportunities. The store will offer an expansive selection of professional and college football merchandise for a wide assortment of plush bears.

"We're so excited to bring the fun of Build-A-Bear and be part of this incredible sports and entertainment destination centered around the love of football," said Chris Hurt, Chief Operations and Experience Officer. "For the past 25 years, the Build-A-Bear experience has had the power to add a little more heart to life in a unique way, and we are so excited to provide a full fan experience at this location."

"Sports entertainment extends well beyond the playing field and we're proud to bring one of the most iconic interactive brands in Build-A-Bear to our campus along with a unique sports twist to its beloved family-centric workshop experience," said Mike Levy, HOFV president of operations.

The Fan Engagement Zone at the Hall of Fame Village is a sports and entertainment-themed, 82,000-square-foot promenade, offering rooftop views of Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, which will be an active hub for fans to go before, during and after events to have fun, dine, and socialize.

Build-A-Bear Workshop reported record-setting profitability in fiscal 2021 and an all-time high for revenue and profitability in its fiscal 2022 first quarter. The company's strategic growth plans are focused on advancing a broad-ranging and comprehensive digital transformation while continuing to leverage its expanded omnichannel capabilities, evolve its retail experience and add new store locations. This workshop is one of approximately 20 stores that Build-A-Bear previously announced it planned to open in fiscal 2022 through a combination of its corporately-managed and third-party retail models.

At Build-A-Bear Workshop, kids — and kids at heart — engage in a hands-on entertaining process to create their very own, personalized furry friends. The experience begins by choosing from a wide array of plush animals and then stuffing them with love with the assistance of a BEAR BUILDER® associate including participating in Build-A-Bear's iconic Heart Ceremony. A wide range of clothing and accessories allows each new friend to be customized and unique. The process completes when Guests fill out a birth certificate and then take the new furry friend home in a signature Cub Condo™ carrying case. The personal nature of the interactive experience often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection.

More information about Build-A-Bear Workshop stuffed animals, gifts, events and deals can be found at buildabear.com. Follow and share your stories with the brand on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

ABOUT BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC. (NYSE: BBW)

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life" appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own "furry friends" to celebrate and commemorate life moments. Nearly 500 interactive brick-and-mortar retail locations operated through a variety of formats provide guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The company also offers engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experiences onhttps://www.buildabear.com/ buildabear.com including its online "Bear-Builder", the animated "Bear Builder 3D Workshop" and its age-gated adult-focused "Bear Cave". In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the company's mission, while the company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) posted total revenue of $411.5 million in fiscal 2021. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

