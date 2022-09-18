SURF'S PUP FOR THE 17TH ANNUAL SURF DOG SURF-A-THON

Helen Woodward Animal Center Invites Fidos to Fetch Waves at Longest Running Canine Surf Competition

RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif., Sept. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's back! Today, the longest running doggie surf competition returns to Del Mar Dog Beach, raising life-saving funds for orphan pets at Helen Woodward Animal Center. SurFURS and gromMUTTs are eager to dive into action and fetch top dog honors at the ultimate summer-closer. Over 50 surfing dogs are expected TODAY, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. PST at Del Mar Dog Beach for the Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon presented by Blue Buffalo.

Helen Woodward Animal Center’s 17th Annual Surf Dog Surf-a-Thon (PRNewswire)

Helen Woodward's Surf Dog was the first-of-its-kind, turning surfing pups into a platform to raise life-saving funds.

The temperatures will stay hot to close-out the dog-days of summer and so will the competition out on the waves. Helen Woodward's Surf Dog Surf-a-Thon was the first-of-its-kind, turning 'dogs on surfboards' into a platform to raise life-saving funds and reminding the world that "man's best friend" can do phenomenal things.

Hoping to join a coveted list of "Top Surf Dogs," the surfing canines will compete in 10 minutes heats. SurFURs will show off their skills before a panel of judges consisting of surf pros and aficionados. Furry comPETitors will be judged on the length of their ride, wave technique, enthusiasm and confidence on the board. First, second, and third place winners will be awarded for each weight class and the first-place winners will move on to the finals – Best-In-Surf.

Dogs and their best pals will also compete in the Freestyle Surf Contest where points are awarded for creativity! The crowd-favorite heat often features tandem rides for furry friends, dogs and their favorites human, eye-catching tricks and costumes!

The fun doesn't stop once on shore. Spectators will not want to miss other family-friendly activities including live beach tunes, the crowd-pleasing Canine Costume Contest (This year's theme is "sporting legends!"), a FREE special Kid's Activity area, the BARKet Place featuring a variety of exhibitor booths, a free agility course for dogs to try out, and the exciting awards ceremony!

In addition to the joy and amazing athleticism of the event, Helen Woodward Animal Center's Surf Dog Surf-a-Thon is especially unique because 100 percent of the proceeds supports Helen Woodward Animal Center's orphan pets and programs.

Portions of today's competition will be streamed live on https://www.facebook.com/helenwoodwardanimalcenter/ and Instagram.com/hwac at 8:30 a.m. PST.

For more information on the Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon, visit animalcenter.org/surfdog2022 or call 858-756-4117.

