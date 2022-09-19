AMERICAN CENTURY INVESTMENTS' DAVID LIVINGSTON RECEIVES NICSA RISING STAR AWARD

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Century Investments® Director of Compliance David Livingston was recognized as a Rising Star by the National Investment Company Service Association (Nicsa). Nicsa's Diversity Project North America (DPNA) provides mentorship, networking and career development opportunities to diverse, aspiring leaders in the asset management industry.

"David demonstrates such a commitment to inclusion in our firm," said Diane Gallagher, senior vice president and co-chief people officer. "He is quietly courageous, sharing his own experiences and advocating for change. I am proud to work with him."

Livingston, who has been with American Century since 2011, plays an active role in American Century's Pride Business Resource Group (BRG). The Pride BRG represents members of the LGBTQ community and their colleagues, family members and friends working to ensure LGBTQ employees feel safe, welcome and valued in the workplace. Livingston's work serving as co-chair of American Century's AIDS Walk KC and serving as a Pride month panelist exemplifies his commitment to fostering an accepting and inclusive working environment.

"I'm honored to represent American Century Investments as a Diversity Project North America 2022 Rising Star," said Livingston. "I truly believe creating an inclusive workplace for everyone leads to better business outcomes. To create that kind of environment, we must fully embrace a diverse work culture. As a leader, my goal is to help bring awareness and foster change in our industry by championing for a welcoming workplace for all."

David Livingston , Director of Compliance

Livingston joined American Century Investments in 2011 as a senior marketing compliance consultant and has served as director of compliance since February 2019. Prior to working at American Century, he served in various roles with J.P Morgan Retirement Plan Services. Livingston earned a bachelor's degree in communications from the University of Missouri-Kansas City and holds FINRA licenses in Series 6, 7, 24, 26, 51 and 63.

Founded in 1962, Nicsa is a not-for-profit trade association striving to connect all facets of the global asset management industry in order to develop, share, implement, and advance leading practices. Nicsa aims to help firms operating in all segments of the global asset management industry meet the changing needs of their clients by aligning and educating industry participants through formal education programs, interactive forums, networking opportunities, and initiatives such as the Diversity Project North America. Nicsa provides industry executives the tools to gain insights and make informed decisions about strategic business development and best practice implementation. In addition, Nicsa allows the opportunity for individuals to develop professional leadership skills and make a meaningful impact on the industry it serves via committee volunteer work. Learn more at https://www.nicsa.org/ .

American Century Investments is a leading global asset manager focused on delivering investment results and building long-term client relationships while supporting breakthrough medical research. Founded in 1958, American Century Investments' 1,400 employees serve financial professionals, institutions, corporations and individual investors from offices in New York; London; Frankfurt; Hong Kong; Sydney; Santa Clara, Calif.; and Kansas City, Mo. Jonathan S. Thomas is president and chief executive officer, and Victor Zhang serves as chief investment officer. Delivering investment results to clients enables American Century Investments to distribute over 40% of its dividends to the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, a 500-person, nonprofit basic biomedical research organization. The Institute owns more than 40% of American Century Investments and has received dividend payments of $1.87 billion since 2000. For more information about American Century Investments, visit www.americancentury.com.

