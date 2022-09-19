California Dairy Research Foundation Awarded $85 Million from USDA for Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities Project

DAVIS, Calif., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing up to $2.8 billion in projects selected under the first pool of the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities funding opportunity. Applicants submitted more than 450 project proposals; 70 were selected for funding.

The California Dairy Research Foundation and its grant partners have been selected to receive up to $85 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to build climate-smart dairy markets and advance climate-smart dairy farm practices. (PRNewswire)

The California Dairy Research Foundation (CDRF), in partnership with more than 20 other dairy organizations, was among the recipients. CDRF's grant partners include California governmental organizations, corporations and cooperatives, universities, producer organizations, environmental organizations, and others. The USDA has established an estimated funding ceiling of $85 million for this project to advance climate-smart dairy farming; the final award will be granted in the coming months.

"CDRF is extremely pleased to have received this grant on behalf of the entire collaborative team. The project brings together organizations throughout the value chain to the benefit of our hard-working dairy producers and the environment. We look forward to working with the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA), the California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB), Dairy Cares, the universities and others to implement this advanced climate-smart ag project in California's dairy industry," said CDRF's Executive Director Denise Mullinax.

Over the next five years, the project, "Partnering to Invest in and Build Markets for California's Climate-Smart Dairy Producers," will work to build climate-smart dairy markets and provide financial incentives for California dairy farmers to adopt climate-smart manure management practices to reduce both methane emissions and nitrogen surplus and will leverage matching funding from non-federal sources.

"This funding represents the next critical installment and chapter in California's world-leading dairy methane reduction efforts," said Michael Boccadoro, Executive Director of Dairy Cares. "On-farm projects will be designed to not only reduce methane but will significantly improve water quality outcomes, ensuring broad benefits for our rural farm communities.

Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities is part of USDA's broader strategy to position agriculture and forestry as leaders in climate change mitigation through voluntary, incentive-based, market-driven approaches.

"Dairy families in California continue to step up to ensure the agriculture sector contributes to climate change mitigation and adaptation," said Karen Ross, Secretary of the California Department of Food and Agriculture. "The partnership between the State and dairy families has resulted in significant methane emission reductions making California a national and international leader in supporting on-farm livestock methane reductions using climate-smart agricultural management approaches and other environmental benefits, including improved water quality from dairy farms."

Other major partners supporting this project are California Department of Food and Agriculture, California Association of Resource Conservation Districts, California Milk Advisory Board, Dairy Cares, California Dairy Campaign, California Dairy Quality Assurance Program, Milk Producers Council, National Milk Producers Federation, Sustainable Conservation, Western United Dairies, California Farm Bureau Federation, University of California, Davis, University of California, Riverside, University of California Cooperative Extension, Truterra, California Dairies, Inc., Challenge Dairy Products, Nestlé.

About the California Dairy Research Foundation (CDRF)

CDRF is an independent nonprofit public benefit foundation whose mission is to lead and deliver the best research and science-based educational and outreach programs to support an innovative and sustainable California dairy industry. For more information about CDRF and the research it supports, visit www.cdrf.org.

