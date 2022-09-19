RISING ABOVE BARRIERS: TECH STARTUP RISEKIT HELPS UNDERSERVED JOB SEEKERS FIND MEANINGFUL EMPLOYMENT

CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RiseKit www.risekit.co works with the City of Chicago, non-profits like the Chicago Urban League, Easterseals, and corporations to help people in underserved communities find jobs that can kick start a lifetime of financial security. "Underserved" refers to populations that are disadvantaged because of the ability to pay, access health care, or other disparities because of race, religion, language group, or social status.

"This job that I have is going to grow and give more stability for my family."

RiseKit works like LinkedIn, Indeed, and Monster. Its unique software connects job seekers with employers who work with them to ensure their success. RiseKit is where overlooked job-ready talent will find you. Since 2019, the company has placed nearly 500 people in jobs and training programs. Once they sign up, applicants will receive resume help, mock interview support, and job readiness training. With this assistance, people have gotten employment with McDonald's, Amazon, and major grocery store chains.

RiseKit has partnered with the City of Chicago Department of Family Support Services in over 50 workforce programs. Some organizations, like the Chicago Urban League and Easterseals have upgraded their software with RiseKit. Howard Brown Health, Will Group, Blitt, Gaines, and Kaizen Health are partners.

Matt Strauss started RiseKit with the vision that a person's barriers, zip code, and history unfairly define the careers they can create and the life they are destined to live.

Misha Bates a single mother who couldn't find work signed up through Teamwork Englewood and got a job at the Will Group.

Jemome K: Got help from the non-profit group "All Chicago" to receive housing and ended up getting a job.

Tramon Lee faced multiple barriers to employment because of his involvement with the justice system. Now, through RiseKit, he's applying for several paid, re-entry workforce development programs. Having RiseKit in his corner, Tramon no longer feels overwhelmed and appreciates the simplicity of the company's technology.

Sharon Williams came to RiseKit concerned about age discrimination. Now she's a marketing coordinator at Cigna.

Ariana Herrera was working as a paralegal and in desperate need of a career change. RiseKit held mock interviews to help Ariana articulate how her legal skills could translate over into education. Today, Ariana is a full-time teacher's aide with Chicago Public Schools.

