Troutman Pepper Expands Finance and Restructuring Practice with Addition of Partner Todd Ransom in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Todd Ransom, an experienced finance attorney with notable industry recognition, has joined Troutman Pepper's Finance and Restructuring Practice as a partner in Charlotte. He joins the firm from Moore & Van Allen and previously served as assistant general counsel at Bank of America Corp.

With both in-house and private practice experience, Ransom brings almost two decades of regulatory knowledge and transactional experience to the table. In his practice, Ransom serves as counsel to financial institutions, including banks, investment banks, hedge funds, private equity funds, direct lenders, and insurance companies, in connection with a wide range of financing transactions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Todd to the partnership," said Amie Colby, chair of Troutman Pepper's Regulatory and Finance Department. "His in-house experience at one of the world's largest financial institutions makes him an ideal fit for our department and the clients we serve."

In addition to his client work, Ransom is a recognized speaker and author covering a wide range of topics, including margin regulations, pre-foreclosure rights with respect to equity collateral, key issues in equities financing, and forbearance agreement fundamentals.

"Todd's established reputation in the Charlotte community and among our existing clients makes him an incredible addition to our firm," said Walter Fisher, managing partner of Troutman Pepper's Charlotte office. "His arrival will expand our client offerings in North Carolina and across the firm."

Troutman Pepper's Finance and Restructuring practices help clients across industries navigate a wide variety of sophisticated financing matters and provide clients in distressed situations with creative solutions to resolve crises or prevent them from arising. The firm's finance attorneys handle all aspects of commercial lending and execute transactions involving the full range of financing structures and funding models.

"The firm's broad platform and collaborative nature make Troutman Pepper the perfect fit for my practice," Ransom said. "I am delighted to partner with the firm's talented finance and restructuring attorneys to better serve our clients."

Ransom earned his J.D. from University of Houston Law Center, and his bachelor's degree from the State University of New York at Plattsburgh.

