33 Year NASA Veteran, Former Director James Webb Space Telescope, Gregory Robinson Joins BigSpeak.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA veteran, science and leadership expert Gregory Robinson has joined BigSpeak keynote speakers. Robinson is best known for leadership as Director of the James Webb Space Telescope Program: one of the most amazing engineering marvels in NASA's recent history— 100 times more powerful than the Hubble Telescope. When Robinson took over in 2018, the project was billions over budget and years behind schedule. Within months of being named Director, he increased efficiency of the schedule from 55% to 95% through calm leadership and communication. Robinson's supervisor, Thomas Zurbuchen, called him "the most effective leader of a mission I have ever seen in the history of NASA."

While leading the program, Robinson oversaw nearly 20,000 scientists, engineers, and support staff in 29 states and 14 countries. Skillfully coordinating several organizations, including NASA, European and Canadian space agencies, Northrop Grumman, Arianespace, Space Telescope Science Institute, U.S. House of Representatives and Senate, and Office of Management and Budget.

Named Time magazine's Top 100 Influential People of 2022, Robinson held many leadership positions in his 33-year career at NASA. He served as NASA's Deputy Chief Engineer, Deputy Associate Administrator for programs for the Science Mission Directorate (SMD), Deputy Director of NASA's John Glenn Research Center (GRC), and Deputy Assistant Administrator for National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) National Environmental Satellite Data and Information Service (NESDIS).

Ken Sterling, EVP of Talent and Artists at BigSpeak shared, "We are thrilled and honored to be partnering with Gregory. The work he did at NASA for the last three decades is incredible, culminating in one of the major feats of our century - the Webb Telescope. Audiences around the world are in for a delightful experience."

Gregory currently lectures at Columbia University and served on the faculty of George Washington University.

