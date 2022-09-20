Castra Placed in MSSP Alert's Top 250 MSSPs for 2022

Castra has earned its place as one of the most reputable providers of managed security services in the world.

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance brand, has included Castra in its annual list of the Top 250 Managed Security Service Providers for 2022. Castra is proud to announce that it earned 156th place this year, placing the company in the Top 200 out of 1,400 contenders per year.

MSSP Alert's Top 250 MSSP ranking is a global industry publication that draws on marketing research and submissions from security leaders around the world. It pinpoints business and technology trends across the entire IT service provider community and provides valuable insight into the state of the security service sector of the broader cybersecurity industry.

"Castra continues to place high priority on its managed service capabilities, helping organizations optimize security expenditure without compromising on their security posture." said Tony Simone, Co-Founder, "Small businesses, mid-sized organizations, and enterprises need reliable security partners they can count on, and we're honored to see MSSP Alert present us as one of the best options in the industry."

"Over the past few years, the managed security space has truly shown its value to security leaders in every industry." added Grant Leonard, co-founder. "Detecting and mitigating cyberattacks demands a combination of product expertise, scalable resource deployment, and high-quality talent that security providers like Castra are uniquely positioned to offer. We're thrilled that the hard work we've put into our approach is gaining recognition from reputable industry publications."

MSSP Alert's list of the Top 250 MSSPs for 2022 is available on the organization's website, along with comprehensive data and archived reports from previous years.

Founded in 2012 by Tony Simone and Grant Leonard, Castra provides enterprise-level managed detection and response services to more than 2000 organizations globally. The company leverages world-class SIEM and SOAR expertise to help customers meet their security needs without compromising on transparency. Castra serves Fortune 50 enterprises, small businesses, and everything in between, providing 24/7 managed security services custom-tailored to meet industry-specific objectives in healthcare, retail, technology, government, and more.

