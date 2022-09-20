Chef-Restauranteur Richard Sandoval Unveils Second-Annual Global Campaign Honoring "Día de Los Muertos"

MIAMI, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard Sandoval Hospitality proudly presents its second-annual iteration of Día de los Muertos, a global, limited-time, hospitality-focused campaign honoring the famed Mexican holiday and Chef-Restaurateur Richard Sandoval's heritage.

From October 4 through November 6, several Richard Sandoval Hospitality concepts worldwide will offer guests the chance to partake in a lively celebration through a limited-time holiday dish and cocktail menu, and a series of immersive culinary experiences in select locations.

"Since the start of my career, I've set out to connect families and friends through elevated Mexican cuisine," said Chef Sandoval. "This campaign is truly an extension of this labor of love. Día de Los Muertos calls on us to remember our family and friends, and bring their stories back to life through food, drink, and sharing. Throughout October, I am inviting our guests to do just that with all of us at Richard Sandoval Hospitality."

Having grown up in Mexico-City, Chef Sandoval's entire career – and, surely, his 60+ restaurant concepts – are deeply rooted in his Mexican heritage and passion for introducing Latin cuisine to the world, which continually inspires him to create new and unexpected concepts.

Mayan Tequila & Copal Ceremony:

Taking center stage at this year's Día de los Muertos campaign is an exclusive and wildly interactive Tequila & Copal ceremony led by Nataline Ruth Cruz, a practitioner of Ancestral Medicine and Sacred Teachings. Only available at select locations, the ceremony will lead guests through a sensory experience of healing and manifestation. Immediately following Nataline's ceremony, Chef Sandoval himself will lead guests through an intimate four-course dinner inclusive of Día de los Muertos traditions and celebrations. Tickets for this master tequila healing activation can be purchased here.

Food & Beverage Specials:

Gastronomes are in for a treat with five new, limited-time, exclusive dishes landing on the menus of participating restaurants. Each recipe has been carefully curated by Chef Sandoval and his world-class culinary team to bring about bold flavors and sensory pairings that all hold a cultural significance to the celebration. Specialty dishes include the Tortilla Talavera, Seafood Verde Pozole, and Mole Coloradito.

Desserts include El Ritual – crafted with pumpkin flavors, smoked sugar cane, mandarin chocolate sauce, and caramelized phyllo – and an exclusive Palo Santo Pan de Muerto – offered in collaboration with the country's most authoritative voice on Mexican sweets, Chef Fany Gerson of the famed Brooklyn bakery La Newyorkina. The Palo Santo Pan de Muerto is available at select participating U.S. locations or can be purchased for nationwide shipping exclusively via Goldbelly.

Patrón-centric specialty drinks include a Palo Santo Margarita, Pineapple Mezcal Sour, Smoked Bees Knees, Passion Fruit & Aloe Santo, and a Vanilla Smoke Cocktail.

Chef Sandoval's 2022 Día de los Muertos campaign will activate across 28 participating Richard Sandoval Hospitality locations including, Raya, Toro Toro Houston, and La Hacienda Scottsdale nationally, and Toro Toro Marrakech, and MAYA Doha globally. To find a participating location near you, visit https://www.richardsandoval.com/ddlm/2022.

