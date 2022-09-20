Curis Announces Date for the 2nd Annual VISTA Symposium

Industry experts in immuno-oncology will gather to discuss VISTA on September 23, 2022

Symposium hosted by Randolph Noelle, Ph.D.

LEXINGTON, Mass., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS), a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the 2nd Annual VISTA Symposium will take place virtually on September 23, 9:00am-1:00pm ET.

The event will be hosted by Randolph Noelle, Ph.D., Active Emeritus Professor of Microbiology and Immunology, Norris Cotton Cancer Center, Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth. Global leaders in immuno-oncology will gather at the Symposium to discuss the VISTA checkpoint, its role in cancer, and the latest VISTA research and therapeutic development.

"Curis is pleased to continue its sponsorship of the Annual VISTA Symposium," said James Dentzer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Curis. "As the global leader in VISTA development, we are honored to provide a forum for discussing the progress we're seeing with CI-8993, our own VISTA program, as well as programs from other companies and academic labs, as we collectively advance the forefront of VISTA research and development for the benefit of patients living with cancer."

The virtual event features agenda topics including:

VISTA Biology

Role of VISTA in Tumor Immune Evasion

VISTA Targeting

Clinical Opportunities and Questions

Anti-VISTA Therapeutic Strategies

To learn more about the symposium and register to attend, please visit https://bit.ly/VISTA22.

About Curis, Inc.

Curis is a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. In 2015, Curis entered into a collaboration with Aurigene in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology. As part of this collaboration, Curis has exclusive licenses to oral small molecule antagonists of immune checkpoints including the VISTA/PDL1 antagonist CA-170, and the TIM3/PDL1 antagonist CA-327, as well as the IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, emavusertib (CA-4948). Emavusertib is currently undergoing testing in the Phase 1/2 TakeAim Lymphoma trial, in patients with hematologic malignancies, such as non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and other B cell malignancies, both as a monotherapy and in combination with BTK inhibitor ibrutinib, and the Phase 1/2 TakeAim Leukemia trial in patients with AML and MDS, for which it has received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The FDA has placed a partial clinical hold on the TakeAim Leukemia trial during which no new patients will be enrolled in the combination phase (Phase 1b) of emavusertib with azacitidine or venetoclax and expansion phase (Phase 2a), and current study participants benefiting from treatment may continue to be treated with emavusertib at doses of 300mg BID or lower. In addition, Curis is engaged in a collaboration with ImmuNext for the development of CI-8993, a monoclonal anti-VISTA antibody, which is currently undergoing testing in a Phase 1 trial in patients with solid tumors. Curis is also party to a collaboration with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, under which Genentech and Roche are commercializing Erivedge® for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma. For more information, visit Curis's website at www.curis.com.

